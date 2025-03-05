VDM has resumed his drama with comedian and politician Mr Jollof as he shared a new video from his room in China

The social media critic addressed claims by Mr Jollof that he apologised to his wife over the allegations he made against her

VDM in the new video also shared what transpired between him, Mr Jollof and his wife at a recent outing

Another drama appears to be on the way between Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, and comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, aka Mr Jollof.

VDM and Jollof have been involved in a heated exchange on social media in the past after the critic dragged the comedian's wife into their drama, alleging that she sleeps with Yahoo boys.

During the heat of their exchange on social media, VDM had cried out for safety after Jollof and his wife included his home address in Abuja in a petition.

While many thought the drama had died down, VDM, who is currently in China, shared a video of him calling out Jollof.

The critic shared a screenshot of Jollof's tweet bragging to a follower on his Instagram page on how VDM apologised to his wife.

Debunking Jollof's claim, VDM stated that he would never beg the comedian's wife as he asked him to provide his evidence to back his claim.

"I can never beg your wife. Bring out the evidence of me begging you and your wife if it’s true," he said in the video.

The critic recalled how his lawyer had a cordial relationship with Jollof's wife, who had tried to get them to settle their differences amicably, which he turned down.

VDM also shared what transpired between him, Jollof and his wife at an event, bragging about how the comedian couldn't look him in the eye.

"Now be honest with your self, could you look me in the eye (John weak)," VDM wrote in a caption as he boldly tagged Jollof to the video.

Watch the new video as VDM calls out Mr Jollof:

Reactions as VDM calls out Mr Jollof

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens advised VDM to focus on enjoying himself in China instead of calling out Jollof. Read the comments below:

zikramsy4568 said:

"Jollof be they enjoy e peace now he done go find trouble or is it on intentional just to trend I no know."

iam_seyemasel wrote:

"VDM dey enjoy for China jare. Everyone just dey use your name cruise, na your name dey feed different bloggers and content creators no."

bellataiye said:

"But you say if you see anywhere you go slap am you still slap am? Na that one I wan hear."

tha_great_01 commented:

"But one way or the other, Jollof show superior power. Since 2 lawyers confirmed and made you hold onto the case or report then he’s definitely a big influence….just thinking out loud."

