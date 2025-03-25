Nigerian actress Rita Dominic is currently the latest topic on the internet following her recent visis to Ghana

The movie star, alongside her colleague, graced the birthday party of Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii-Armah Quaye

Videos from the party have made the rounds online, accompanied with rumours of what Rita did at the event, which she has also reacted to

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic has been making headlines following her recent trip to Ghana.

The veteran actress, along with her colleague, Ini Edo, was one of the distinguished guests at Richard Nii-Armah Quaye’s highly talked-about birthday celebration in the country.

In a viral video, Rita was seen seated with other guests when a man approached to greet her.

She stood up to reciprocate the gesture, but when the man extended his hands and placed them around her waist for a hug, Rita appeared visibly uncomfortable.

She quickly used her elbows to create space, signaling that she did not wish to be held further.

Watch the video below:

Still about Rita in Ghana, the actress was accused of causing a scene at the party she attended.

Reports claimed that the actress blocked reporters from doing their jobs during a birthday party in Ghana.

Rita, however, came forward to dismiss the accusations as "entirely false" and "lame".

In her Instagram story, she emphasised that as a public figure, she cherishes the press and would never purposefully impede their job.

She advised her fans to ignore the unfounded rumours.

The screen beauty wrote:

“Duh! a person who does the job i do and is out in a public place would not stop the press from doing their job. That’s lame stop making up stories that doesn’t make sense.”

Netizens react to Rita Dominic’s video with man

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

kvng_onyin said:

"From the video, if you stand ontop Eko hotel & suites, just on the 100th floor you’d see that the closure or the parameters in which the man hugged Rita was too much and we the people would have used catapult to fire him assuming we were right there😂."

demmamaworldwide said:

"The man wan kiss her??"

speakyourmind50 said:

"Oga, she's married oh."

megatmega wrote:

"Is he aware that she is married?"

deesecondwifey.ng said:

"She almost choke that wedding ring for him eye ooooo with style 😂😂😂😂😂 love my gender… ‘the reputable ones’ …… the papa can’t even read the room."

the_poshlady said:

"She was clearly uncomfortable and the man was still trying to pull her close to show familiarity."

trinijojo1 said:

"He made her very uncomfortable. Men and their shenanigans."

beccaszn reacted:

"Person go dey mind her own business una go say “got people talking” your village people I’m sure are the ones talking."

neilawanuba wrote:

"What are they saying? What happened here now? Abeg."

Rita Dominic recounts working as caregiver

Legit.ng had reported that Dominic had opened up on why she left the movie industry in 2001 and how she relocated abroad to work.

According to her, she was a caregiver while aboard, but Genevieve Nnaji called her and said that she gave her contact to some movie producers.

It was after she was called that she thought of returning to Nigerian and the movie industry which launched her into limelight.

