Fun videos from Zlatan Ibile's son Shiloh's 5th birthday party in Lagos have emerged on social media

Davido not only showed up but was the centre of attention as he turned up at the party with his exotic cars

Isreal DMW, Bella Shmurda, and Zlatan Ibile's family and friends were also present to celebrate with the Zanku label boss

It was a moment of fun and celebration as popular indigenous singer Zlatan Ibile threw a party for his son Shiloh on his fifth birthday.

Before the party, Zlatan Ibile had penned an adorable birthday message to his son, Shiloh, including sharing pictures of the birthday boy.

Davido, Isreal DMW, Bella Shmurda attend Zlatan Ibile's son's 5th birthday party. Credit: davido/zlatanibile



The proud dad wrote in part,

"TOLUWALASE indeed, Happy birthday son, may God continue to shine his light on you forever. SHILOH @ 5 ."

See Zlatan Ibile's birthday message to his son below:

Davido, Bella Shmurda turn up at Zlatan's son's party

Videos have emerged online showing how DMW label boss Davido turned up at Zlatan Ibile's birthday in style.

Davido pulled up at the event in Lagos with his Cyberbeast - the performance-focused, all-wheel-drive variant of the Tesla Cybertruck - Rolls-Royce, among other exotic cars.

A clip also showed Davido posing with the birthday celebrant and his dad at the event.

Another clip showed Davido's reaction after being offered a plate of food at the party.

Davido and his crew present at Zlatan Ibile's son's 5th birthday party. Credit: davido/zlatanibile



Davido turning up at Zlatan Ibile's son's birthday proves their cordial relationship.

Aside from Davido, Israel DMW, and Bella Shmurda were among the popular faces spotted at the party.

Watch video showing how Davido arrived at Zlatan Ibile's son's 5th birthday, among other clips from the event below:

What netizens are saying about Davido

Several netizens applauded the DMW label boss for turning up for his colleagues. Others couldn't help but drop comments about Davido's exotic cars.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

olamine_rg said:

"Baddest No dey use Him stomach play."

iam_ebuski wrote:

"Zlatan pikin na Batman self na today I know."

olayemi034 said:

"Davido don tire to be Davido If it’s possible he will pay another person to be Davido. Abeg make una allow am rest naw."

mississoyao said:

"Pov: my dad bought bicycle for me on my birthday. Shiloh: davido pulled up on my birthday."

vic_spech12 wrote:

"Money Dey Lagos chia."

engr_eyitope said:

"Here’s the where I respect David most."

augustineendurance29

"OBO TOO Like FOOD."

iam_drizzy4 said:

"Uncle Davido My pikin go call that name too Mk Una no worry."

bagofvibez wrote:

"The next day in school will be like Davido came to my birthday party....................... What do I know."

mann_of_influence said:

"A true Leader.....showing love to all #Long live OBO."

oj.buzz said:

"Celebrities no dey too eat anyhow for party."

