Zlatan shares that he and the late Mohbad both hail from Ikorodu, a revelation that deepens their connection beyond music

During a Beat 95.9 FM interview, he opens up about his tight-knit relationship with Mohbad and Bella Shmurda, reflecting on their shared journey

The post ignites a wave of reactions on X, with fans reminiscing about Mohbad’s legacy and demanding justice for the late singer

Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, popularly known as Zlatan Ibile, has sparked conversations online with a heartfelt revelation about his bond with the late Mohbad and fellow artist Bella Shmurda.

The disclosure came during an interview on Beat 95.9 FM, a moment captured in a post by @Olamide0fficial on X. In the video, Zlatan, dressed in a black cap and a black sweater featuring green and purple stripes, speaks passionately into the microphone.

The Beat 95.9 FM logo is prominently displayed in the background, adding to the authenticity of the moment as he shares his experiences and connections with both artists.

His words, “Mohbad is from Ikorodu, that’s where I am from,” struck a deep chord, tying their bond to their shared roots in the vibrant Lagos suburb of Ikorodu, a place known for birthing raw talent.

The post from @Olamide0fficial quickly became a talking point, as fans flooded the thread with reactions that ranged from nostalgia to grief.

Zlatan also mentioned that while he hails from Ekiti State, he grew up in Ikorodu, where he spent time with Mohbad and Bella Shmurda.

See the post here:

Reactions to Zlatan’s remarks on Mohbad and Bella Shmurda

@Harkinloyhe_A29 said:

"Ikorodu Boiz loseyi ooo. Vibe boi🔥😄ikd and say mopo"

@REomm32981 commented:

"Make una run with all this know mohbad"

@prestige951 said:

"So zlatan is from ekiti my GOd"

@AdeobaAdelani replied:

"Ekiti to the World and I love your transformation."

@vslv123 said:

"Agba man. Brain work"

@Sommy_Dav said:

"Please SE act before you drop or after you drop a project, go to interviews is very important ngl. Just find a way to be seen"

@mekanwakanma1985 replied:

@pidginblog101 said:

"U not abt mapoly? No sly us oo😂"

@adamski_oflagos01 said:

"Ikorodu sha loga wa👏🔥 Seyi vibez wasn't capping when he said that🙌"

@dj_walz replied:

"Baba lashe , composure 💯 and if na still street na 💯 🙌🏼😍😍"

@moneybomnusq said:

@kenny.5547 commented:

Hope they will not said rip sha where Jo black dey ooooooooo

Zlatan defends Mohbad after his death

A related story that was published on Legit.ng highlighted a past incident involving Zlatan and Mohbad.

The report detailed a video where Zlatan intervened to protect Mohbad during a video shoot when Naira Marley’s associate, Sam Larry, attempted to confront the late singer.

This moment, shared by Ayo Jaguda, underscored Zlatan’s loyalty to Mohbad, even in the face of conflict.

