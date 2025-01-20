Nigerian rapper Zlatan and his nuclear family had netizens gushing following their recent outing

The Bust Down hitmaker was seen on a dinner date with his baby mama and 4-year-old energetic son Shiloh

Shiloh, during the romantic moment, spoke about a popular Bible story and corrected his dad, who tried to make a wrong suggestion

Shiloh, the 4-year-old son of Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan, took netizens on a spiritual journey as he lectured the singer and his mum on a popular Bible story.

A video captured the lovely family on a dinner date as Shiloh discussed the Bible passage about how Jesus Christ fed the multitude.

The little boy explained that Jesus used five loaves and two fish to feed 5,000 persons who had gathered to see him preach. He said he learnt about it in his old class.

During the course of Shiloh’s narration, Zlatan interjected with the Bible account of when Jesus turned water into wine during a wedding in Cana of Galilee.

However, the rapper’s baby mama and his son immediately corrected him and highlighted that they were two different stories. Zlatan seemed unfazed as he continued to joke about Jesus turning water into wine.

Some of the netizens who came across the viral clip gushed over the cute father and son moment as they reacted with love emojis.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Zlatan delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming moment he had with his son.

Hours after Zlatan Ibile's son Shiloh marked his third birthday, the popular indigenous singer shared a sweet father-and-son moment between him and the celebrant.

The young boy turned a new age on March 29, 2023, and his music star father took to social media to celebrate him in a special way.

Zlatan gave his son a lovely birthday treat as they visited Nickelodeon Adventure Lakeside and The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre in the UK.

A clip from the video shared via Zlatan's Instagram page showed an excited Shiloh cutting his birthday cake.

According to the music star, Shiloh is the best son anybody can ever hope for. He also showered prayers on the birthday boy.

Many fans took to the rapper’s comment section to join him in celebrating his son’s birthday. Others also commented on his relationship with his baby mama.

Zlatan Ibile marks 10 years since leaving football

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that Zlatan Ibile was celebrating his ten years in the entertainment industry since ditching football for music.

Reflecting on his rise to fame, Zlatan, who recently launched a store, expressed gratitude to God and his former colleagues at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (Mapoly) in the Abeokuta area of Ogun state for supporting his career.

The Zanku label boss also recounted the role his former colleagues at Mapoly played in his music career.

He disclosed that ten years ago, he was an aspiring footballer who thought he would succeed on the pitch.

