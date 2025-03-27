Davido describes his wedding to Chioma as a grand affair that mirrored a Nigerian holiday celebration

The singer highlights the massive turnout and festive vibe that took over Lagos during the June 2024 event

He shares these insights during an interview snippet posted on Instagram, reigniting buzz about the star-studded nuptials

Afrobeats superstar Davido has given Nigerians plenty to gist about after spilling the tea on his wedding to Chioma Avril Rowland during an interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast.

The wedding, which took place on June 25, 2024, in Lagos, was nothing short of a blockbuster event, and Davido didn’t hold back in painting the picture.

Speaking to the American host, he likened the day to a proper Naija holiday, saying the vibes were so strong it felt like the whole country paused to celebrate with him.

The video, uploaded to YouTube on March 26, 2025, has since been making rounds, with fans lapping up every detail.

According to Davido, the turnout was massive—fans, family, and big names from the entertainment scene flooded the venue, turning Lagos into a gridlock zone.

Talking about his relationship with his wife, Chioma, he said:

"I think I'm one of the lucky ones, cause me and my partner, we've been together for a long time. Our wedding was like a holiday in Nigeria"

See the video here:

Reactions to Davido's statement about his wedding

@ask4him01 said:

"Amazing interview again from David & Nice one from Bootleg."

@an_omojuwa noted:

"How?😒"

@flakesbytolly2137 replied:

"Chivido for life ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤"

@ogorchiNg3667 said:

"CHIVIDO FORWARD EVER... BACKWARD NEVER AMEN 🙏❤"

@tolulopeelusogbon5356 said:

"Ask him why he didn’t marry her until their son died"

@mercyeffiong6822 commented:

"Great interview. Davido God bless you and your family amen."

@KYCTellEM opined:

"Legendary davido has always collaborated with everyone has an ear for talent and music. This afro beat vs reggae/dancehall is baseless subject the media is trying to create most African artist love carribean music and influenced by it in some way . But also Afro beat need to start connecting with other African genres within the continent there is more African sounds to be discovered !!"

Davido's wedding in Lagos

Davido didn’t mince words about the chaos—good chaos, that is. He explained how the sheer number of people who showed up caused a standstill, with cars lining the roads and fans chanting his name.

The energy was electric, with the event doubling as a concert of sorts, as clips of the couple’s entrance and performances later flooded social media.

It was a day when Lagos, already a bustling city, hit pause to honour one of its biggest exports. The podcast host couldn’t hide his amazement as Davido broke down how the wedding became a communal affair, proving his pull in the Nigerian scene.

Davido and Chioma on a romantic video call

It’s been reported on Legit.ng that Davido delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming video of a romantic call with his wife, Chioma.

The video, captured while he was aboard a private jet with nightlife king Cubana Chief Priest, showcased the couple’s deep bond.

Originally posted on Snapchat, the clip quickly went viral, sparking excitement among Nigerians on social media.

