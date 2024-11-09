Nigerian singer Davido is geared up for his 32nd birthday celebration as he gifted himself an early birthday gift

The musician, who has already made plans to celebrate his birthday with industry friends and fans, shared a video of his latest car, Tesla cybertruck

The twin dad also disclosed the motivation that pushed him into buying the luxury ride for himself

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, best known as Davido, has shown his intense love for cars with the latest addition to his garage.

A video recently shared on the Afrobeats star's Instagram revealed that he splurged millions of naira to buy himself a Tesla cybertruck .

Davido splashed millions of naira on a Tesla Cybertruck, Credit: @davido

Spewing details on why he bought the luxury ride, Davido claimed that he was bored and decided to switch things up in his garage.

The Tesla Cybertruck, designed by Elon Musk's Tesla, Inc., is a battery-powered vehicle known for its unconventional design and cutting-edge technology.

mrrbirdman:

"So all the Cars wey we been Dey draw for crèche and primary school exist? I knew I was right all these years."

leosneak__:

"Other go buy keep am outside country there but this one go buy carry am come Nigeria 🇳🇬 for show off leosneak__ Other go buy keep am outside country there but this one go buy carry am come Nigeria 🇳🇬 for show off."

d_unique_crafts:

"Wetin with fit say aside from congratulations again cus bro got many keys."

_christarbel:

"That tiny guy go think say na ojuelegba bus."

let_everythingbe_successful_:

"001 money na Atlantic Ocean."

christiano_ahaiwe:

"Fc go thinks say na piece of my heart."

bouyants_of_all_legit_deals:

"This people should build schools and hospitals In their names for their country all this buy buy of car no really Dey necessary.how many day dem Dey use Dey house drive am self."

jajavandross:

"No be new thing and no be him be the fist to buy am @timayatimaya and kissdaniel get am na."

Davido announces birthday concert

Meanwhile, Davido announced a birthday performance to celebrate himself.

The Afrobeats musician, who will be 32 on November 21, 2024, said on Instagram that he will hold a concert to honour his birthday this year, with Odumodublvck, Ecool, Mayorkun, and a slew of other artists in attendance.

The singer, who recently bought himself a 2024 Royce Rolls, shared his excitement over the birthday bash.

