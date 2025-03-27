Senator Ned Nwoko further addressed speculations regarding his marriage with Regina Daniels and discussed his criteria in women

Nwoko made it clear in a poetic Instagram post that he cannot marry divorcees or unpure women

The lawmaker went on to clarify his choice in women while attacking critics who might want to come after him, triggering reactions online

Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko has stated clearly that he will not marry an impure woman or divorcees, claiming that such decisions fall short of his unaffected standards.

This came after his lengthy poetic note celebrating his sixth wedding anniversary with wife and actress Regina Daniels.

Nwoko emphasized that his refusal to settle for impure females or divorcees is personal and unchangeable.

“A divorcee? A non-virgin? Not mine to marry. My standards stand, untouched, unfazed. Some may cry, some may curse, But my love, my life, my rules come first. Justice Is Serve. With a Smile," he wrote.

He dismissed rumors that there was a crisis in his household and commended Regina Daniels for being a constant in his life, calling their bond "strong and unbreakable."

He also revealed that he and his wife, actress Regina Daniels, are expecting their third child together.

Nwoko's post came after rumors circulated that he and actress Chika Ike were expecting an unwed kid. Taking to his official Instagram account, the senator posted one of his old photos with Regina Daniels, and he accompanied it with a love poem to her.

Ned Nwoko started the note by claiming that Regina Daniels still cannot resist him even after six years. He then went on to describe his young wife with sweet words while recounting how he proposed marriage to her.

See his post below:

Ned Nwoko’s remarks on divorcees and women trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iam_goodnessusman wrote:

"Who robbed this man of his teens or youth I will say? Looks so much like all he missed back then is what he is doing now. Enjoy jare grand pa…"

martinmoselle said:

"This same man wants to cancel social media and y’all bloggers are still posting him, why?"

darealbblondon24 said:

"This is very childish post no old man will type this. She wants to always be in the blogs and she is really having her way."

luca.ngn_ wrote:

"Allegedly na only marriage be this man problem 😫 so this is the reason he want to shut down all bloggers , see how he is focused on the faceless media . So we should be voiceless because of your family problem."

officialbella_j said:

"The fact that EPA has standard and my gender has no standard at all what a shame."

florencegabriel1281 said:

I don't understand while do all these men talk . How I have heard too many vulgar worlds from all this senator abeg which one is divorce and not a virgin not for him Haa what money cannot do does not exist."

theintentionaldami wrote:

"Best at writing poems, worst at recommending policies that improve standard of living. You should have become a Senator of love."

Old video of Regina Daniels' traditional wedding resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels’ traditional wedding video resurfaced on the internet to the interest of fans.

This was after rumours made the rounds of the celebrity couple facing some issues in their union. Social media users decided to dig up the video of when it all started.

In the clip, the couple were surrounded by villagers as an MC presided over the ceremony. Regina was on her feet as Ned sat beside her mother, Rita Daniels. The young actress looked simple in a green jumpsuit and blonde bob wig.

