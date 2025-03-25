Naira Abuse: Clip Trends as VDM Rubbishes EFCC For Arresting Two in Lagos, Revisits Okoya Boys' Case
- VeryDarkMan is not letting the EFCC off the hook with the issue of naira Abuse, especially after the Okoya boys were not apprehended
- Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Okoya boys were spotted abusing the naira during their father's 80th birthday party, but the EFCC looked away
- After hearing of two fresh arrests, VDM picked up the case again and asked the anti-graft agency to do what was necessary
Nigerians were glad to see VDM, Vincent Otse Martins pick up the case of the Okoya boys again following a fresh arrest made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The agency had posted an arrest of two in Lagos over the issue of naira abuse on their official IG page. Someone under the comment asked why they keep making arrests for the abuse of naira while the Okoya boys still walk free.
Recall that Wahab and Rasaq Okoya were seen abusing the naira during their billionaire father's 80th birthday celebration.
Unexpectedly, the handler of the EFCC official page responded, asking the said user to join their live, where the issue would be exclusively discussed.
This was spotted by VDM, who quickly charged at the anti-graft agency. He called them a bunch of 'corrupt people' hiding under the umbrella of the agency's name.
The audacious critic dared them to treat him the same way and swore that they would provide the Okoya boys immediately if that ever happened.
Watch the video here:
VDM's video about EFCC, Okoya boys trends
Legit.ng gathered some of the comments that trailed VDM's video.
@iroro83 said:
"So long as tinubu na president of this federal republic, nothing go happen to okoya son😂 so no stress about am. Even Biden pardon he own son for crime wey others they spend years for prison put."
@tolaolajiire said:
"Rules are for the pooooooooorrrrr man pikin."
@pweethytee said:
"😂😂😂😂go drag okoya son😂even una president no fit."
@kamandyempire said:
"One of the major reasons I left the country be this."
@lela_adaa said;
"His rich deal with it. Leave that matter."
@bnb_empire said:
"Will you arrest the person giving you money for when he didn’t kill anyone?"
@cynthia_ish said:
"If no be say you no too bright for brain like that. So just because Nigerian police announced that the officer was detained, you actually believed them? You couldn't deduce that they only made that announcement because of the public calls so it doesn't look like they didn't act?"
@ebuwa__banty said:
"I can't wait to meet this guy he's so cute 🥰."
Okoya’s sons trend as EFCC arrests TikToker
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, billionaire Rasaq Okoya and his sons trended on X after the EFCC arrested a TikToker for alleged naira abuse.
The TikToker's arrest and her impending arraignment have sparked reactions on social media, with Nigerians sharing their opinions about the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that billionaire Okoya's sons trended in January over a video showing them abusing the naira.
