Nigerian superstar 2baba and his new boo Natasha Osawaru have given netizens something to talk about

The African Queen hitmaker who has been declared missing by his family member was spotted recently as he went shopping with Natasha

The video of the controversial lovebirds further revealed details about their wedding plans, triggering reactions online

Nigerian music icon 2baba, whose real name is Innocent Idibia, and his new partner Natasha Osawaru recently set social media abuzz after being spotted together.

The Afrobeats legend and Natasha stormed the store of Nigerian fashion mogul Seyi Vodi in Abuja.

2baba and Natasha go shopping at Seyi Vodi's store. Credit: @seyivodi

In a video shared by the fashion entrepreneur, 2baba and Natasha can be seen happily walking into the boutique, instantly energising the atmosphere with their presence.

The couple spent time browsing through the store, selecting a variety of items. By the time they were ready to leave, the salesgirls were seen carrying multiple bags of the items they picked out.

In a surprising moment, Natasha brought up the topic of her wedding outfit, prompting an enthusiastic response from Seyi Vodi, which piqued the interest of fans and netizens.

Legit.ng reports that this sighting follows allegations from 2Baba's family, who recently filed a petition with the Department of State Services (DSS) stating that he had gone missing.

Recall that the singer's mother, Mrs Rose Idibia, had previously expressed her displeasure with his current relationship, particularly because his divorce from his estranged wife, Annie Idibia, has yet to be finalised.

“Missing” 2baba reportedly yet to go back to his family. Credit: @2babaofficial

Reactions as 2baba and Natasha visit Seyi Vodi’s store

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

komeeewilliams said:

"Natasha baby! Abeg epp us dey give this man food nor be only Igbo you go dey give am. Allegedly."

yommy318 wrote:

"Vodi no Kuku get enemy … if Annie wan come there tomorrow, he go still receive am with joy and laughter…"

oscar_chukwugoziem reacted:

"I feel ashamed whenever I see 2baba. 🙌 This guy was a role model, but recently I feel disappointed bro."

pepsii_totheworld wrote:

"The wedding outfit how far."

mullies3 wrote:

"Did I hear the wedding dress??"

oluwanifishe_0 said:

"I hear Wedding outfits woah."

emilia.chinenye said:

"But he looks happier and that’s what matters most to me, nobody deserves a chaotic life and a life without peace of mind or so much pain"

iwalewato wrote:

"Why Natasha voice sound masculine, omo tuface don carry wetin pass am."

eunice_is_unique wrote:

"Shey person nor fit catch this man hold am down till he mama come?"

quee_nsabin said:

"Betterhalf of African super Star with a cheap fake Louis vuitton handbag."

mevick_01 said:

"I just love 2baba humble man him no send that papa way seat him still go hail am."

ebonytina_ wrote:

"You see the way Men move on…. So you better choose yourself and build something for yourself in the side … even if you married an angel… you better !!!!"

xtyko2 said:

"This life, no one knows tomorrow. Annie is now a once upon a time."

2baba and new boo Natasha seen in hair shop

Legit.ng earlier reported that the veteran singer resurfaced online after his family members complained of his unknown whereabouts.

The music legend was spotted with his new lover, Natasha Osawaru, as they both went shopping at a hair store.

Fans and netizens have shown concern towards the superstar's mother, who earlier cried out to the public about 2baba’s sudden disappearance.

