Billionaire Rasaq Okoya and his sons are trending on X after the EFCC arrested a TikToker for alleged naira abuse

The TikToker's arrest and her impending arraignment have sparked reactions on social media, with Nigerians sharing their opinions about the EFCC

Legit.ng recalls reporting that billionaire Okoya's sons trended in January over a video showing them abusing the naira

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has caused an uproar on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter after it shared plans to arraign Murja Ibrahim Kunya, a TikToker arrested in Kano “for allegedly abusing and mutilating the naira."

On Monday, March 17, the EFCC disclosed in a press release that Kunya was rearrested on Sunday, March 16, for spraying naira notes for fun during her stay in a hotel room at Tahir Guest Palace in Kano some weeks ago.

Nigerians call out EFCC following TikToker's arrest, involve Okoya' sons. Credit: siraheem7/X/officialefcee

Source: Instagram

The EFCC, in a statement, said in part:

"She was initially arrested in January 2025 for violating the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Act which prohibits the abuse and mutilation of the Naira. She was granted an administrative bail by the Commission pending her arraignment before the Federal High Court in Kano. However, when it was time for her court appearance, Kunya absconded, evading the legal process."

The EFCC had initially arrested Kunya in January, coinciding with the period a video showing billionaire Rasaq Okoya's sons Subomi and Wahab spraying the naira while dancing to a promotion for one of the sibling’s new songs emerged online.

The video of the Okoya siblings sparked reactions and even led to the detainment of a policeman, who was also spotted in the viral video with the billionaire's sons.

Screenshot of viral clip of Okoya's sons with naira. Credit: siraheem7/X

Source: Instagram

Following the public outrage, the EFCC invited Subomi and Wahab to its Lagos office on January 13.

Reactions trail Kunya's arrest

Kunya's arrest by the EFCC once again sparked reactions, with Nigerians on X asking why the Okoya brothers were treated differently.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from X, read them below:

Viizkiz said:

"Organization run by cowards. Okoya kids did the same thing. VDM dared y’all to arrest him when he did the exact thing but na when una see common Nigerians una prck go dey stand?"

ardinalStation said:

"Hello @officialEFCC when are you going to arrest Ganduje who was caught on Camera collecting bribe? When are you going to prosecute the Okoya’s for Abusing the Naira?"

TaiwoShoyo90979 said:

"@officialEFCC When are you going to arrest okoya children abi they are above the law."

i_onyeigabor said:

"@officialEFCC I think the Nigeria law is for some certain people, I remember Wen okoya children did the same thing, the @officialEFCC did not say anything instead the police man was arrested instead of arresting the abuser And, if you can't arrest those boys forget about arresting other offenders."

sagamu1stSON wrote:

"Una quick dey arrest poor man kid for niara mutilation but okoya kids were never arrested.... Great job @officialEFCC."

VDM tasks EFCC to arrest Okoya's sons

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM made a case for the policeman who held naira notes sprayed by Okoya's sons in the viral video.

He noted that policemen were poorly paid and argued that people should not blame the officer for his actions.

VDM also called for the arrest of Wahab and Raheem Okoya by the EFCC for abusing the naira, the same way they did to Bobrisky.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng