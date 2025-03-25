Verydarkman has made a new video and called out EFCC over an allegation of bribe after some celebrities were invited

He alleged that they invited Wizkid's DJ, DJ Tunez, Terry Apala and DJ Osas and allegedly collected $6k, $5k from them

The activist revisited Okoya's son's case and asked why the agency didn't do anything about the boys

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkblackman has called out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after the agency allegedly invited Wizkid's DJ, DJ Tunez, Terry Apala and DJ Osas.

The TikToker in his video alleged that the three celebrities were allegedly invited by the agency over abuse of naira, and he shared the invitation letter written to them.

VDM sends message to DJ Tunez, Terry Apala. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@terryofficilaapala/@dj_tunez

Source: Instagram

According to him, some EFCC officials allegedly took the three celebrities to different locations. They claimed that if they don't want what happened to Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky to happen to them, they should allegedly drop something for the agency.

Also in the recording, the controversial activist affirmed that the agency allegedly collected, $6k and $5k from each one of them before releasing them to go.

VDM speaks about his contact

In the clip, VDM also claimed that he has contacts in the agency who feeds him with information about their operations.

He claimed that the head of the agency is a good person, but some of the agency's officials are allegedly trying to tarnish the image of the EFCC.

VDM suggested that the EFCC should have a firm grip on its officials.

VDM dares EFCC

Daring the agency, VDM remarked that they should come after him and promised to expose them.

He bragged that he does not steal, or involve in any fraudulent activity. He asked why the EFCC has not gone after the Okoya boys, who were seen in a viral video abusing the naira.

VDM encourages DJ Tunez over EFCC case. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM alleged that the EFCC was more corrupt than the Nigerian police, and he was going to expose them if given the opportunity.

VDM speaks about EFCC's plan

Not done, VDM alleged that the agency was planning to come after him and told them to bring it on. He bragged that he was lying about Eezee Tee, if not the agency would have sued him.

VDM encouraged DJ Tunez, Terry Apala and DJ Osas to come and share the truth about what happened at the EFCC office. He asserted that nothing would happen to them if they open up about their encounter with the agency.

See the video here:

Deeone shares observation about VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the former Big Brother Naija housemate, was observant about all that was happening around social media activist, VDM.

The TikToker had alerted Nigerians that his NGO website was hacked and money stolen from it, though many didn't believe him, but he still insisted that it was true. In a video made by the comedian, he said that people should put the missing funds aside and support VDM because something was wrong.

Many were surprised that he had changed because he has never supported VDM but shared evidence on how money were taken from the activist's NGO's account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng