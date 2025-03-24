Nigerian streamer Peller has slammed TikTokers who came for him for not speaking out about the status of the economy

Recall that there has been a 30daysrantchallenge going on about the state of the country's economy

In a new video shared online, lashed out at those who dragged him on his live, and told them what to do instead

Mixed reactions have followed a viral video of Nigerian online content creator Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, after he commented on the ongoing viral challenge.

It is no news that in solidarity, Nigerians started a 30DaysRantChallenge on X (formerly known as Twitter) and other platforms after an NYSC member was silenced.

Fans react as Peller slams Nigerians on TikTok. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

The corper, named Ushie Rita Uguamaye, had gone online to say things about the president which some found insolent.

This rant has since gained popularity online, with people coming forward to speak against the economic state and bad governance.

Peller, who was on TikTok live, slammed those asking him to use his platform to speak out. According to him, those who are on his live, making such a request are also there for clout.

He noted that those who honestly want to rant to should go to the market to make the grievances known.

Peller refuses to speak against Nigeria's economy on his TikTok. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Watch the post below:

Reactions as Peller slams fans

Read some reactions below:

@vibesofdcity said:

"It’s just a matter of time, he thought he has escape getting blown up at early age it’s a good thing keeping it for long it’s another thing young man still have a long way to go in life ❤️❤️."

@gennykiss92 said:

"Is how you people find this boy funny is what I don't get, like how."

@sgold_dahrace said:

"Na hin pocket he dey fight don't mind him. He don't want them to ban tiktok 😂."

@oluwanobleglobalenterprise said:

"Everything na time 😂😂 if Haruna Ishola sabi say apala music go stop to dey exist him no go dey gara on top am dat year 😂😂😂 I like as peller dey use him time and akoko."

@ewumoney_az_ said:

"Everything in this life is time 😢😢. This boy don’t want to care about what is going on in Nigeria. 🇳🇬💔💔🙅‍♂️😢."

@nestor.gram1972 said:

"Till today I never still understand this boy fame and his use or importance in the industry."

@stylebydrew1 said:

"I like him but this is so wrong ,if you’re not gonna do something just don’t speak about it at all or least talk down on those lending their voices ,who told him politicians are sitting in the market waiting for ppl to come rant to them? In fact the reason why they want to regulate social media is cause it’s the one place that they get easily criticized the most and they know it."

30DaysRantChallenge: Deeone lambastes Nigerians

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Big Brother Naija alumni Deeone blasted Nigerians via social media for embarking on a 30 days rant challenge.

Recall that it began after an NYSC member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye voiced her dissatisfaction about the economic state of the country.

While Nigerians have embarked on the challenge, Deeone has a contrary opinion and has aired his thoughts online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng