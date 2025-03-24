Nigerian social media content creator and podcaster Teymesan has reacted to the online drama between Femi Lazarus and Timi Dakolo

Recall that Pastor Femi Lazarus had earlier trended following a video of Pastor Femi Lazarus charging a certain amount for ministry school

Reacting to the situation, Teymesan went online to share his opinion on the back-and-forth by the members of 'body of christ'

The online scuffle between singer Timi Dakolo and Pastor Femi Lazarus began after the man of God took a jab at Gospel ministers who charge certain amounts for ministration.

Recall that the man of God opened a can of worms when he stated that Nigerian singers have commercialised ministry work, which should not be happening.

Teymesan shares his opinion on Timi Dakolo and Femi Lazarus' feud. Credit: @teymesan, @timidakolo, @femilazarus1

Source: Instagram

According to the lead pastor of Light Nation Global, many now charge for appearances, racking up north of N5 million per show. In his opinion, it was unacceptable. Femi Lazarus' stance angered many, who fired responses at the man of God.

Timi Dakolo had also charged at him with an evidence of the cleric charging the sum of $150 for his ministry school. This attracted a lot of attention on social media.

Reacting to all this drama, creator Teymesan said tuned to his IG status to state that the body of Christ has begun fighting again. He said that they cannot try such with Chandler Moore, who is currently in Nigeria, and Cece Winas.

Tayesman says Femi Lazarus, Timi Dakolo can't try it with Cece Winas. Credit: @teymesan, @timidakolo, @cecewinas

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Teymesan's comment on Timi Dakolo, Femi Lazarus

Read some reactions below:

@_ose007 said:

"If to say na VDM dey talk this things wey pastor femi dey talk Nigerians for don drag like tiger gen 😂😂😂."

@blessedmind01 said:

"The problem with some people they don’t listen before they start typing."

@danielikore said:

"Reputable men of God will address "Church issues" on the pulpit and you will carry your ignorance to your page and debunk. Who exactly are you in the Christian community??? No be your fault. I blame blogs and that bayelsa musician."

@khayceofficial said:

"No be everything dem dey put mouth."

@primrosedodo said:

"Are those ones gospel singers?"

@rejoicejojolly said:

"Can this content creator define woman?"

@cassidyng said:

"only illiteracy and low self esteem would make a human being tag one man as Man of God and refer others as ordinary man. God is God. God belongs to everybody. Every man Is a man of God. Only slaves belittle themselves in front of their fellow man."

@danielikore said:

"If youre not a Christian, i forgive your Ignorance. But if youre a Christian, I'm not only disappointed that you dont know there is such thing called man of God, in also disgusted that you can spell illiteracy but cannot understand the context of the comments i put up there. Maybe its emotions sha. But Mr, Ther are men of God and these Men of God are still ORDINARY MEN. They are called MOGs because of their leadership in the Christian faith."

Pastor Femi Lazarus opens up on how he met wife

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Femi Lazarus, the lead pastor of Light Nation Global, spilt the tea about the first time he saw his wife physically.

The clergyman, during a sermon, spoke about different settings and scenarios one can meet their God-given partners.

He further advised singles on one secret spice that helps build relationships and marriage, triggering reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng