Verydarkman has made a case for the policeman who was disciplined for holding the naira notes that were sprayed by the sons of billionaire businessman Chief Rasak Okoya

He noted that policemen were poorly paid and he did not blame the officer for what he did for Okoya's sons, Wahab and Raheem

VDM also called for the arrest of Wahab and Raheem Okoya by the EFCC for abusing the naira, the same way they did to Bobrisky

Social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has reacted to the apology of Raheem Okoya, the son of billionaire businessman Chief Rasak Okoya, after he was criticised for spraying the naira notes in a video.

He also gave a bundle to a policeman to hold while he and his brother Wahab sprayed others.

Raheem noted that he did not know that his action was improper and he apologised to the public. He further asked for support from Nigerians as he tagged the Nigeria Police Force to his tweet.

In response, VDM noted that ignorance of the law was not an excuse and he called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to look into Wahab and Raheem Okoya's case.

He noted that when cross-dresser Idris Okuneye Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, abused the naira, he was arrested and charged to court.

VDM defends policeman in Okoya's sons' video

The social critic said that he did not blame the police officer who held the bundles of cash for Okooya's sons because he was paid for it.

He added that if the police were properly paid, they would not be used as tools in the hands of rich Nigerians. He said the policeman should be released if Okoya's sons would not be punished for their offence.

The critic stated that if the EFCC did not pick up the case, he would assume that the laws in Nigeria were only for poor people.

VDM also advised the Nigerian government to increase the salaries of policemen so that they can do their jobs effectively.

Watch VDM's video below:

Reactions as VDM blasts Okoya's sons

Check out some of the reactions as Verydarkman seeks punishment for Wahab and Raheem Okoya.

@papilayi:

"The funny thing now is that instead the Okoyas do the right thing, they will be looking for how to make the court activate VDM’s case and keep him shut on the matter. Na poor man law dey for."

@powerchibueze:

"You no see good lawyer na why! The Nigerian must first prove that is original naira note. Secondly: with a concrete evidence show me the CBN note number and governor signature. Okoya son, should insist that is not an original note that is for show."

@signor_Wilson:

"All of you shouting about proving if its original note or not. If that is the case, the policeman isn't guilty and has been wrongfully accused and locked up.

@hereforawhile1i:

"Yes o because if Nigerians can hold Bobrisky neck on the same case, they should keep same energy on this also."

Police detain officer holding cash for Okoya's sons

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force detained an officer seen in a viral video holding bundles of money for the sons of Lagos businessman Chief Okoya.

The video, widely shared on social media, showed the misuse of the naira, which led to condemnation from the public.

Reactions on social media included mixed opinions, with some Nigerians calling for action against the wealthy individuals spraying money rather than the officer involved.

Source: Legit.ng