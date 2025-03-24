One would assume that the relationship between Davido and Isreal DMW, his road manager should be strictly business, but this is not the case

A video of the two hugging each other tightly as the singer alighted his private jet has melted the hearts of many online

However, fans quickly moved away from that to share their observations about the Unavailable crooner

Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, has again caused online drama after he was seen hugging his boss, David 'Davido' Adeleke, as he landed in Nigeria.

The DMW road manager shared a video of him meeting his boss as he alighted from his private jet and colliding in a warm hug.

Isreal DMW shows his boss Davido love as he landed in Nigeria. Credit: @davido, @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

One could tell that the singer was also excited to see Isreal, as he received him with much excitement.

The video soon went viral on social media, with many admiring their relationship. This is not the first time Davido and his aide will share a healthy moment publicly, as it has been a thing for the last couple of years.

Watch the video below:

Recall that in a previous report by Legit.ng, Davido and his aide Isreal DMW gave members of the online community something to laugh about.

Isreal was among those who showed up for Davido during an appearance at the launch of a new nightclub in Lagos.

Moment Davido & Isreal happily hug each other trends online. Credit: @davido, @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

A viral video captured the moment the singer scolded his aide for pulling off his shirt. Many couldn’t help, but laugh at the drama between the 30BG musician, with others noting that Isreal misbehaves too much.

Reactions as Davido, Isreal hug

Read some reactions below:

@iam_keiyking1 said:

"I dey lie if I tell I no cry while swiping 😭❤️."

@mosdefdbest said:

"Brotherly love no pass like this."

@kizzface__01 said:

"Who else notes Davido lean. Abi na my eyes dey pain me?? 😢😢."

@silvertouch_painting said:

"I wanna see him in his old age, may God spare him and his. I silently love the joy."

@innocent_orphan10 said:

"You see Satan talk anything for Bible? People wey get doings no Dey talk too much🙌."

@odion.kenneth said:

"Chiefpriest nor they stay in the working place. Abi davido done sigh am join 30 BG😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@official_naslet said:

"See the way I just the smile for the first slide 😍❤️❤️.... Happiness wan injure me 😍."

@king_dedon_iye said:

"Repeat on repeat. No be everybody dey my side but I no mind ❤Ghe Ghe Ghe Ghe .....🔥😍."

@sog.walter said:

"Surrounded and loved by billionaires."

@edechijioke13 said:

"Why u won hate davido? People way hate him how una dy take breath."

@kimani_bgsugar said:

"Isreal you won fall my king 😢...wetin happen 😂😂😂, know u missed him😂😂."

Isreal DMW enjoys fun Time with Davido

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido's assistant, Isreal DMW, disclosed to netizens his hangout with his boss.

In a post he made on Instagram, Isreal noted his readiness never to miss an opportunity when it shows itself.

The entertainment hype man further shared videos and pictures from the exciting hangout that took place in Paris, triggering reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng