Opeyemi Famakin has resumed dragging celebrities over the way they hold their wine glasses and Ini Edo is next to his watch

The self-acclaimed food critic went online to criticise the bereaved for the way she held a wine glass at a recent event

Many have shared their take while some called him insensitive for dragging one who has just lost her father

Nigerian social media users had their fangs out at Opeyemi Famakin for calling out Ini Edo after spotting her at a recent event,

Recall that the Nollywood actress Ini Edo on Friday, March 21 buried her father in Akwa Ibom state.

However, she was also spotted at a recent event, and the way she held her wine glass did not sit well with Opeyemi Famakin.

The food critic made a video where he addressed the actress and said that the way she held the glass was 'diabolical.'

His comment angered quite a number of online users, who slammed him for being insensitive.

Opeyemi Famakin's comment about Ini Edo ignites reactions

Read some reactions below:

@jaom369 said:

"Are there such things as African etiquette and do we hold foreigner against those African etiquette’s?"

@Pujanatouch_g said:

"She's pressing on her phone. If she wants to lift the wine glass, it is a different thing. Bia, this man are you gaybriella and didn't know. Real straight men don't reason like that only gaybriella do. Most straight men are DL, curious, and Bi still doesn't even know yet."

@lilyally99 said:

"This guy is such an irritant rat. We have more important things to fight for in this country than this rubbish."

@chababy81 said:

"Of course people must talk. Person way get money pass you, you dey try to correct."

@AfrobeatArena said:

"This one dey form oyibo more than an English man. Ini Edo is holding that glass cup the way her African ancestors taught her to hold a wine cup. Very securely. To avoid any spillage."

@Asarailu_ said:

"Nobody fool pass this guy, because him carry jbl for throat na everything him won drop opinion on."

@KRYPTTOPIA said:

"Looks like she could careless about etiquette at that point in time, and it happens, so let her be."

@charlichacha said:

"She can hold it anyhow she want! There is no big deal here, as you can see she’s casual about it."

@Geoff_Anfield said:

"No be this guy wey dey wear FAKE be this?"

@DAYDREAM407 said:

"One thing people don’t notice about this video is that, ini Edo can be high of something. The grip and reaction speaks volume, only those who have been there can notice. But over all, nothing concern famakin on how anyone chose to do with herself."

@teablack75 said:

"Famakin na English speaking Oba Salo pro max."

