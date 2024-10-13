Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido's assistant, Isreal DMW, disclosed to netizens his recent hangout with his boss

Isreal in a post he made on Instagram, noted his readiness never to miss an opportunity when it shows itself

The entertainment hype man further shared videos and pictures from the exciting hangout that took place in Paris, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke, aka Davido's personal logistics manager, Israel DMW, has tickled many hearts with recent videos and pictures of himself and the singer.

The Isreal DMW revealed that the moments Davido and his crew members shared were taken in Paris.

Davido and Isreal DMW shared fun time in Paris. Credit: @isrealdmw

The entertainment hype man went on to preach about the value of hard labour.

In the Instagram post, he added that he and his boss are always ready wherever there is money, emphasising how hard work pays off.

Sharing the clips, Isreal wrote:

"Anywhere money dey we go 🙌🏻🙌🏻hardwork truly pays."

See his post below:

In a previous report, Isreal DMW weighed in on the report that Grammy Award-winning singer Burna Boy snubbed his boss.

The reacted to the online claims and asked where and how the incident occurred.

Legit.ng previously reported that music producer Samklef has jubilated over the viral claims that Afrobeats star Burna Boy ignored his colleague Davido recently. According to some viral posts on Elon X, the Grammy award-winning act snubbed the Timeless crooner after he tried to make a peace meeting in an undisclosed club.

A popular X influencer known as a close ally of Burna Boy brought the gist to the timeline and revealed that Davido tried to fix things, which the City Boy crooner refused to heed. Reacting to the post, Isreal stated that no such thing happened during the Unavailable singer's time in Abuja and argued hat the two singes didn't see each other.

Isreal DMW spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officialagnesnelson:

"Keep on being the good n loyal person that you are n don't let anyone change that."

livelongvado:

"Israel nah humble man button >>>"

ejopi1:

"Na u dey first go dey wait for Oga oh."

harry_gilbert_pounds:

"You nor suppose Live long if you hate Davido."

bright_ifex:

"To shout my oga from one country to another truly no easy hard work really pays. Them no go fit relate."

sammie__king_florrie:

"Dem suppose arrest Israel Ex by now."

Isreal DMW hangs out with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isreal DMW shared new photos of himself hanging out with his boss on social media.

The new snaps came only days after the singer’s logistics manager was accused of leaking 30BG secrets to blogs.

Israel’s new post with Davido triggered a series of interesting reactions from netizens, some of whom taunted the singer’s former lawyer.

