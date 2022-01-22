Singer Davido and his controversial aide Isreal DMW have once again given members of the online community something to laugh about

Isreal was among those who showed up for Davido during an appearance at the launch of a new nightclub in Lagos

A video making the rounds online captured the moment the singer scolded his aide for pulling off his shirt

Many couldn’t help but laugh at the drama between the 30BG musician with others noting that Israel misbehaves too much

Singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, seems to have a thing for riling the musician up and getting him to act out of character on occasions.

The controversial individual was among members of the 30BG crew who showed up for Davido during a gig he had at a recently launched nightclub in Lagos.

Davido scolds Isreal DMW for pulling off shirt inside a club. Photo: @Isrealdmw

Isreal appeared to have gotten carried away as he yanked his shirt off in the middle of the event.

However, a video making the rounds online captured the moment Davido scolded the grownup man and ordered him to put the shirt back on.

Without wasting time, Isreal hastily wore the shirt as others present at the venue watched the dramatic moment play out.

Watch the clip as spotted online below:

Reactions

torresoflagos said:

"The guy na Portable elder brother."

blessrex7 said:

"Always fooling himself las las this man fit senior davido but he nor get sense."

gonberichforeva said:

"E wan collect another sack letter."

ayam_praise said:

"Him wahala don tire David."

miz_benny said:

"He is too old to dey behave like des now."

ennyberry_ said:

"Caution with love ❤️ still Israel wear shirt abeg no vex my baby ooo."

ibrahim_babangida_fps said:

"No rich person for this life weh no get wetting go deh give am hard time ."

