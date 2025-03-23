On Saturday, March 22 singer Jaywon went on X (formerly known as Twitter) to rant about Kogi and the state of the economy in general

The singer, while pointing out certain things, referenced Davido's comment a couple of months ago that earned him severe backlash

His comment made some users on the platform launch an attack against him, with many calling him OBO's puppet

Nigerian social media users have been reminded about the state of the Economy by singer and performer Oluwajuwonlo Iledare.

It is no news that a couple of months ago, Davido went on an interview to speak ill about the country's economy, describing it as 'shambles'. The singer also discouraged foreign investors to not bother coming to Nigeria.

Backing OBO up, Jaywon went online and cried out about his state, Kogi. He noted that Davido had spoken up a couple of months, but got dragged for speaking 'the truth'.

In his words:

"A few months ago, when Davido spoke about the state of the country in an interview, some people quickly came together to call him out as if he was lying. Abeg, where are those people today? The reality is clear: Nigerians are their own biggest problem."

In another tweet, he wrote:

"97% of FCs are nothing but empty heads. Cuz even things wey no concern dem. Dem go put mouth!!"

See the post below:

Recall that veteran Nigerian singer Jaywon came hard for his junior college Odumodu Blvck after the rapper criticised his timeless song "This Year".

This is not the first time Odumodu has dragged the singer online since his viral photo with Ayra Starr.

Reacting to Odumodu's recent interview, in which he spoke about him, Jaywon went on Twitter to share his thoughts.

How fans reacted to Jaywon's tweet

Read some reactions below:

@dammy_krane said:

"FLOPIDO & his family are part of NIGERIA's problem.. dem sef dey in power & na dem de distribute power."

@PaulSaidupaul28 said:

"Must you s*ck davido’s nut.. almost you don’t have a thought process outside Davido this Davido that."

@jhybow_whiskey said:

"We know the country is struggling, and the government is making life difficult. But let’s also look at Osun State, has it become an Eldorado under Davido’s uncle? Has the standard of living improved? We shouldn’t blame only the FG! state governments must be held accountable too."

@aladdenn said:

"Naso you come Unilorin that year dey sing nonsense remain small dem for beat you."

@emhyr_emreis1 said:

"lol, well you said FC’s and not Wizkid FC.I’m pretty certain you are talking about Enyimba FC or KOGI FC…… next time use your @. So that we will know where to start giving you from."

@MrSosabillz said:

"Engagement way you dey look for na go kpai you las las Ozour."

@tdonlee said:

"He's talking about his uncle too, he's been busy dancing all round and forgotten they elected him to govern not to come and dance."

@DoctorDain said:

"Let the change start from Osun state first where Davido uncle is playing with the lives of the people you're here talking nonsense old man without sense ode."

Davido's Fans Drag Jaywon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jaywon seemed to be one of the most misunderstood musicians in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The singer, who was live at the 67th Grammys as an Academy member, shared an innocent tweet about Davido but got slammed.

Many of Davido's fans shared their thoughts about his tweet which quickly went viral on cyberspace.

