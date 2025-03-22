Nigerian music star, Asake, whose real name is Ololade Ahmed has been trending non-stop lately on social media

First, his family feud sparked a lot of conversations online, and now, many are pointing some career flaws

Nigerian activist and critic VeryDarkMan went online to share the reason he thinks that Asake is no longer the person he used to be

Nigerian social media critic, VeryDarkMan, widely known as Vincent Martins Otse has shared his take on Asake's current status in the music industry.

Recall that since Asake exited YBNL, Olamide's record label, he has been in the news for a couple of wrong reasons. His family issue with his father has also not helped and many are beginning to speculate.

VDM reacts to Asake's career status

Shedding light on the situation in his opinion, VDM took to TikTok to reiterate that Asake has not been the same since he left his former boss' label. He stated that the singer, who would usually occupy top spots on streaming platforms, has been struggling to get his song on number one.

The singer stated that his family issue was a "planned scandal" to make him trend for a bit so that his career can gain momentum all over again.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman, in a new video, shared his phone conversation with Mercy Chinwo's lawyer and why she and Eezee Tee need to settle out of court.

The social media mentioned a list of singers who had issues with their label boss and how it turned out for them to buttress his point.

Verydarkman's new video stirred up reactions as netizens shared opinions about former music stars who used to be popular before they fell out with their ex-label boss.

VDM's comment about Asake spurs mixed reactions

Read some reactions below:

@acme_immagination_designs said:

"I no gree with you for this one."

@fresh_jay_50 said:

"Na dis one una fit post, d other ones wey he take dey talk of important mata u nor post dem."

@summer_brownnnnn said:

"Una cut full video bring side way go give una traffic 😂 mumu blog."

@waskid_sneh said:

"VDM Asake will always be my no 1 take it or leave it❤️."

@_s.a.f.i.y.y.a.h said:

"Normal I like VDM,but this one no go ...it's literally insane when you think everyone who leave you will regret it... It's not a stay forever journey.. it wasn't easy on Adekunle Gold back then too. But see him now... Moreover Baddo don't have problem with it or has he ever come online to rant about Asake leaving?!"

@sharkrizlife said:

"😂So how many times asake song don go 1 ? Even before him papa ish 😂Why love never go 1You’re right sha before una ppl mount us."

@bhagally_gram said:

"You mumu vdm ajeh😂Asake don even enter No1 before the father came out dey yab nonsense."

Asake gives shout-Out to Olamide in new song

According to a previous report, Nigerian singer Asake showed love to his former record label boss, Olamide Baddoo, to the surprise of fans.

Just a day after Portable blasted Olamide online, Asake released a new track called Military and he praised the YBNL boss.

Asake’s message to Olamide in the song went viral, and it got several netizens comparing him to Portable.

