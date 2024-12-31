Davido's logistics manager Israel DMW has shared how the singer lives a different lifestyle in Nigeria and the United States

He shared a video of Davido driving himself and noted that if the Unavailable hitmaker was in Nigeria, he would not have driven himself

The singer corroborated Israel DMW's claim and he shared other ways his lifestyle in the US and Nigeria are different

Israel DMW, the logistics manager of Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has shared how the Grammy nominee drives himself in the United States of America (USA).

Israel DMW speaks about Davido driving himself in the US. Image credit: @israeldmw, @davido

Both of them were inside the car as he said that in Nigeria, the Feel crooner does not drive himself and he is usually with a convoy.

On Israel DM's Instagram stories, Davido agreed to the claim of his aide, real name Israel Afeare, and added that he uses DSS (Department of State Services) as security in Nigeria. The singer's aide said that unlike in Nigeria where he lives like a big man, he lives a simple lifestyle in the USA.

Some people admitted the love Israel, fondly called Juju, has for the Unavailable hitmaker, while others were not comfortable that the singer was recorded while he was driving his car.

Reactions as Davido drives himself

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Davido driving himself in the USA below:

@princedomjazzy:

"If joy was a person na Juju be that. I love his energy towards David."

@biskit_199:

"Their Popsy godfather 001."

@mr.nerooo:

"Always showing off for camera, how e no go trend. If another person post same thing you go see them squeeze face."

@hairbygift1:

"Man is so humble. Joy wan finish juju. One day Davido go know say juju love am pass him wife."

@hawttcocoglam:

"I like Isreal sha, baba no dey joke with him boss and his boss treats him well."

@ogorcjhi:

"Davido na humble man and that's why I love him. Chioma husband."

Davido shares his 2025 Rolls-Royce

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his team made preparations to have the best of the festive season this year.

The musician's personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, shared pictures of his boss' 2025 Rolls-Royce as it landed in Lagos.

Isreal went on to share his expectations for Yuletide seasons while he showed moments the Afrobeats star tried out his new car.

