Nigeria’s president, Seyi Tinubu’s wife, Layal, recently clocked the new age of 35 to the joy of fans

On March 23, 2025, Nigeria’s first son’s wife took to social media to gush over the way Seyi Tinubu made her day special

Several social media users reacted to the lavish display Seyi organised to mark Layal’s 35th birthday

Nigeria’s president Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, recently celebrated his wife, Layal Tinubu’s birthday in style.

Layal turned the new age of 35 on March 25, 2025, and she took to social media to celebrate by showing off what her husband, Seyi, did to make the day special.

Nigerians react as Seyi Tinubu celebrates wife's 35th birthday in style.

Source: Instagram

On her official Instagram page, via her stories, the mum of two posted a series of videos showing rooms filled with bouquets of red roses and other flowers. Layal gushed over her man for the gesture.

She accompanied one of the videos with a caption that reads:

“My man.”

Another video also showed another room decorated with white flowers and shimmery party curtains as well as different colorful balloons hanging from the ceiling.

See the lavish display below:

Reactions as Seyi Tinubu celebrates wife’s 35th birthday

Seyi Tinubu’s grand gesture to his wife, Layal, on her 35th birthday quickly drew the attention of many Nigerians after the video went viral. Some of them shared their thoughts on the lavish display:

Seyi Tinubu's grand gesture on wife's 35th birthday trends.

Source: Instagram

Snoojay said:

“Nigeria money , my daddy.”

Pappichuloo1 wrote:

“Shay una no invite Uncle lege ?😂😂😂😂😂”

L.tobiloba said:

“You and your husband plus father in-law dey craze for head.”

Mo___bewaji said:

“Nah why them dey come for your papa ….. 😂😂.”

Officialeugenia said:

“Na only una Dey enjoy Nigeria 🇳🇬 na,God will judge you people.”

Gabani_xo said:

“E nor go better for you and your man.”

Fab_duchess1 wrote:

“On top 30 days rant?? Wow!! 😂😂😂”

Saint_ndoo wrote:

“And some people that voted for his dad never eat sunday rice o😂 data dem no get.”

K.k.d_nelson said:

“Make una go vote for him papa,2027. All because of tribalism 😂😂😂😂 una go suffer till infinity.”

Anozie_kenneth said:

“Look at the quality of life they enjoy..but some how his father thinks it's ok to impoverish the whole country while signing an insignificant 70k minimum wage that wouldn't buy a bag of rice...I tell you one thing for free, Tinubu's has never seen suffering before so they would understand an average Nigerian..na why them dey think say sharing rice can solve our problems.”

Anita__sammie__ said:

“Is this the right time to post such videos?Some bloggers are the problem we have in this country.”

Chibarbie_dolle said:

“Our money 😢😢😢chai.”

