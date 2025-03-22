Nigerian singer 2baba and his new partner Hon. Natasha Osawaru were recently spotted together at a birthday party

The controversial couple were seen performing live together at Wesley Hotel in Benin city, Edo state

The video of 2baba and Natasha singing together at the birthday party trended online and had fans dropping hot takes

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, and his fiancee, Honorable Natasha Osawaru, were recently spotted performing together in Benin City.

Since announcing his separation from his wife of many years, Annie Idibia, the music star has been seen hanging out at different locations with Natasha.

Nigerians react to video of 2baba and Hon. Natasha at Wesley Hotel. Photos: @honorableosawaru, @remedyblog

Source: Instagram

In a new video making the rounds, the celebrity couple were seen together at the popular Wesley Hotel in Benin City for a birthday party.

2baba, whose family declared him missing on social media, was performing some of his hit tracks to guests at the party while Natasha danced close to him.

See the video below:

Reactions as 2baba and Natasha perform at birthday party

The video of 2baba and Honorable Natasha Osawaru at the birthday party in Benin City went viral online and raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. Some of them reminded the award-winning musician that he was missing at home while others commented on 2baba’s relationship with the Edo state lawmaker.

Nigerians react to video of 2baba and Natasha Osawaru at Wesley Hotel in Benin. Photo: @official2baba

Source: Depositphotos

Aigbeghianrita said:

“In this life try to get principle, discipline. U can imagine 😂.”

Yhulukluvly said:

“It's like 2baba just finally relocate go Benin oo😮.”

Lone_wolfe1 wrote:

“Innocent your mama still d find you oh 😕.”

Quin_may_ wrote:

“God abeg oooo😢.”

Dman_homes_and_properties said:

“Tuface has reduced himself to be performing at Wesley Hotel. Legend for that matter.”

Adielevalentine said:

“2 face life don finish.”

Thuggerthugger_234 said:

“Not even Protea hotel but Wesley of all hotels in Benin 😢this man do fall.”

Francasown said:

“I will go and tell his mummy I found him.”

Esthyofficial9 wrote:

“Legend don turn to local champion for Benin 🤣🤣🤣.”

Thestargirlcalledmeme said:

“See what they have reduce out legend to chaii.”

Herroyalhawtness said:

“From a global sensation to a bar crooner the power of a woman. Woman you do this one. I fear my gender ooo 😢.”

Lostboysvntn said:

“Oga go back to Lagos 😂.”

2baba fixes lashes as Natasha does his makeup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba’s partner, Hon. Natasha Osawaru, publicly referred to the music star as her husband to the surprise of many.

Just recently, a video made the rounds of the young Edo state lawmaker showing off her makeup skills on 2baba.

However, the award-winning musician was Hon. Natasha’s muse as she knelt in front of him with her makeup tools and proceeded to make him up. 2baba had lashes fixed with glittery eyeshadow as he kept his face still for Hon. Natasha to experiment with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng