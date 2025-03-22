Nigerian singer Asake’s baby mama, Adijat, is back in the news after a video of her singing went viral

The single mother posted a TikTok video of herself singing and netizens believed she sounded like Asake

Many social media users reacted to Adijat’s video with some of them praising her talent and others making speculations

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade aka Asake’s baby mama, Adijat’s singing video has caused a stir on social media.

Just recently, the single mother took to her official TikTok page, @zeezeegsunshine3, to post a video of herself singing.

Nigerians react as Asake's baby mama sings like him in video. Photos: @zeezeegsunshine3 / TikTok, @asakemusic

In the clip, which has now gone viral, Asake’s child’s mother was seen rocking a white hijab while singing a Fuji song similar to her baby daddy’s style of music.

Recall that Adijat became a viral sensation on social media after Asake’s sick father, Fatai Odunsi, called out the Grammy-nominated musician for abandoning him after his rise to fame. The whole drama then shone a spotlight on the fact that the former YBNL signee has an 11-year-old daughter with a baby mama he allegedly abandoned after becoming famous.

Nigerians speculate about Asake's baby mama writing his songs. Photo: @asakemusic

See Asake baby mama’s singing video below:

Reactions as Asake’s baby mama sings like music star

The video of Asake’s baby mama, Adijat, singing quickly went viral and it raised speculations from netizens. Some of them claimed that she must be the one who wrote Asake’s songs while others said that the music star learned from her:

Spankie Putunaga Fab said:

“Na here Asake learn plenty things na to beat remain ohhhhhh.”

Ayomonie079 said:

“The lady self get talent oo.”

FiFTiBEATZ Studio wrote:

“How awesome it will be if you yourself can use this new fame to drop album you sing well yourself.”

ALFULAANI_PRESENTER said:

“This your voice deserve Grammy award 😝.”

Kennybabe said:

“My cute sis❤️❤️❤️May ur voice never fade bihiznillah 🙏🤲 🙏 love you less is a very big crime 🥰.”

PHENOMENAL001 said:

“make you and Asake drop ep jhare😂 like Simi and adekunle.”

Betty_kay wrote:

“Did they meet in the studio😂.”

Atoyebig wrote:

“Music runs in the family.”

Prinzhay said:

“Naa family things be this music ooooooo, they are all musicians.”

Papyfire said:

“I fit produce for her o, she get that local depth 😂.”

Stardomgys said:

“Aww 😍🔥❤️ she is really good too … she suppose start Muslim music too 👏.”

Lollypopp2y wrote:

“Make she enter studio.”

Asake's baby mama dances to his song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake's baby mama Adijat made headlines over a video of her dancing to one of his songs.

Shortly after Asake’s baby mama spoke about their relationship and how the Grammy-nominated musician allegedly abandoned her after his rise to fame, a video made the rounds of her listening to one of his songs.

In the viral clip, Adijat was seen singing along to Asake’s track titled Uhh Yeahh and also dancing to the beat of the music. Several social media users had things to say about her display in the clip.

