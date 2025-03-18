Verydarkman has reacted to a trending video of Seyi speaking about his father, President Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng recalls reporting that while addressing a group of youths in Yola, Adamawa state, Seyi spoke highly of President Bola Tinubu

In a response, Verydarkman tackled Seyi Tinubu, sharing why he thinks the president's son is clueless

President Bola Tinubu's son Seyi has been trending on social media over a viral video where he spoke about his father, triggering reactions from many Nigerians including Martins Otse aka Verydarkman.

Recall that Seyi while speaking to some youths in Yola, Adamawa state described his dad as the greatest president in Nigeria’s history. He also fumed at critics of his father, who he alleged had malicious intent.

VDM tackles Seyi Tinubu over comment about empowerment.

Source: Instagram

“It was never politics, but they keep coming for me, they keep coming for my family, they keep coming for your father, they keep coming for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the greatest president in the history of Nigeria," Seyi said in a viral video.

VDM's reacts to Seyi Tibubu's video

The critic commended Seyi for being active in politics unlike, children of past presidents who prefer to stay behind the scene.

VDM, however, stated that Seyi in the video sounded clueless about what was going on.

The critic also rubbished the president's son's comment about empowerment of the youth as he promised to stop talking about the presidency if Seyi can provide young people who the current administration has empowered.

According to VDM, empowerment has to do with providing basic amenities like stable electricity and good roads.

Seyi Tinubu video triggers reaction from VDM.

Source: Twitter

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM called on Seyi to speak to President Tinubu on behalf of Nigerian youths.

Watch video as VDM reacts to Seyi Tinubu's viral clip in Yola below:

Reactions trail VDM's video about Seyi Tinubu

Read the comments from Nigerians below:

Igwehenryfrank

"Una never see anything yet! 2027, we go run am again! City Boy, the real rugged man."

KRYPTTOPIA said:

"Abeg tell them, make dem do empowerment wey dey sustainable, wey go make citizens self reliable/sufficient, wey go make citizens dey positively productive, make dem do mental capacity building too. No be all this white elephant projects and Cho Cho Cho Cho cho."

jeje_textile reacted:

"VDM Is talking sense."

fasawematthew9 wrote:

"Smile the money that contributed to him for employment what has he done with the money?"

boisongod reacted:

"Hear how he’s even sounding like WWE people."

emmyooo_ said:

"If the money is enough to fix all the roads in Nigeria, why not give the money to someone we can hold accountable if he doesn’t do it, why must the incompetent government keep doing everything for us? Person go just dey hear huge amount of money for this&that but no evidence."

Mrlekan213 reacted:

"See wetin pikin dey talk for mouth Imagine this one as Lagos state governor walai he go worst pass he papa Na same water dey carry them very vseless people."

Seyi Tinubu speaks amid Nigeria's economic turmoil

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi said he has faith in his father’s ability to steer the ship of the nation meritoriously.

Seyi recalled the president’s statement from his presidential inauguration speech in commemoration of the 63rd Independence anniversary of Nigeria.

Commenting on the current challenges facing Nigeria, Seyi said the present generation “will yield the fruits of this hardship”, adding that he "stands with" his father.

