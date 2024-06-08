Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state has attracted reactions from Nigerians after naming a road after Seyi the son of President Bola Tinubu

PDP chieftain Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar took to social media to share pictures of the road on Saturday, June 8

Abubakar described the governor as a clown over the move, but some Nigerians reacted differently

Nigerians have started reacting to the claim that the governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu, has named a road after President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi.

Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, an enthusiast of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), shared pictures of the road and name, adding that "Sokoto state governor is a big clown."

Nigerians react as Sokoto governor renames road after Seyi Tinubu

How Nigerians react as Sokoto honours Seyi Tinubu

Some Nigerians have taken to the picture's comment section and expressed mixed reactions about the development. Below are some of their reactions:

A Nigerian with the handle @CapsAndClassics said:

"I don’t know if you know that the president's son has a huge capacity and influence in this government. Don’t blame the governor; we get why."

Aly Bunxa commented:

"Most important is the road project for the development of the state; the name is unnecessary, and it can be changed."

Another user with the handle @HON_MATAZU commented:

"State what the kind of Governor Sokoto state has? What did Seyi contribute to Sokoto that deserves such honour? This hypocrisy will continue degrading the image of Northern politicians. Allah Ya sauwake."

Epfu-eme wrote:

"if you can’t go through the father, you go through the son. My concern is how much would have been spent to mount the board."

Another Nigerian tweeted:

"Bro, if na me, I go do same thing, even pass. It seems you're not in tune on what Naija politics is all about. Critical times require hard critical measures."

