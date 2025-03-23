Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has taken to social media to celebrate her husband, Captain Ekeinde’s birthday

The movie star’s husband turned 57 on March 23, 2025, which is also their 29th wedding anniversary

Omotola’s heartfelt message to her husband of almost three decades warmed the hearts of netizens

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde, has turned the new age of 57 to the joy of fans.

On March 23, 2025, the celebrant’s movie star wife took to her official Instagram page to announce the big news to fans.

Reactions as Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates husband's 57th birthday and their 29th wedding anniversary. Photos: @realomosesxy

Source: Instagram

Omotola revealed that her husband’s 57th birthday was also their 29th wedding anniversary as she shared a heartwarming video of them enjoying each other’s company while taking a walk.

The film star accompanied the video with a lengthy caption where she showered praises on her husband and also revealed some of her special nicknames for him.

She wrote:

“Ladies and Gentlemen Men and All OsexsyNationals Worldwide ! Please join me today in Celebrating “The Big Kohuna“ 😂 My HoneyBoy ! 😅 Join me in Wishing him a Happy Happy Birthday ! Happy Birthay @captainekeinde ! 👨🏽‍✈️

You’re such a Humble, Happy , Honorable Man ! And I am Mighty Lucky and Proud to call you Mine! 💃🏼 Happy 29th Marriage Anniversary to us too ! ❤️🪭 🥂 Many Thanks For the Many Years of Support , Laughter and Peace . 🫶🏽 Looking forward to the next 29 and More ! Love you Loads ! ❤️”

See her post below:

Reactions as Omotola Jalade marks husband’s birthday

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s heartfelt birthday message to her husband on their 29th wedding anniversary drew the attention of several netizens who joined them to celebrate:

Omonioboli said:

“Happy birthday to your boo and happy anniversary to you guys 😍😍😍.”

Uchenancy said:

“Happy birthday to your hubby❤️❤️.”

Kie_kie__ said:

“Love the energy 😂.”

Bleck_chibuzor wrote:

“Don dada daddy 🙌🙌🙌😂😂 Happy anniversary my idols❤️❤️.”

Dazzlnsbeautylounge said:

“Nigeria's famous honey boy😂😂to our lovely Omo sesxy 😍.”

Officialosas said:

“Awww Happy birthday Sir Captain! Blessings Upon Blessings 🎉.”

Olakunbi.o wrote:

“Hehehe Love it! Happy Birthday 🎉🎊.”

Your_eversoft_omotola_zeezah said:

“The way he hypes her😍.”

Reviews_withgina said:

“Happy Birthday to Captain The Big Kohuna who is in charge like he said. God bless your new age and I pray you good health of mind and body. Cheers 🥂 to more wedding anniversaries of grace and happiness always. Long Live The Captain and His Queen 🙌❤️.”

Dolapohabeeb said:

“Every single thing he said. Happy birthday to the Captain. ✨”

Omotola Jalade marks 47th birthday

In other news, Legit.ng Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has marked her 47th birthday in grand style with a post on social media.

Omotola, who did a dance challenge with her family a few weeks ago shared a lovely picture on her special day.

In the caption of her post, she wished herself a happy birthday and also expressed how she felt to have clocked 47. She commented that she was grateful to God for her new age and accompanied the post with a gorgeous picture.

