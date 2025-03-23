BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang has cried out on social media over the kinds of messages in her husband’s DM

BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang is in the news after complaining bitterly about the messages in her husband’s DM.

The former BBNaija star took to her official Instagram page to talk about the price she had to pay for putting her husband on social media after he was bombarded with DMs from many women.

Reactions as BBNaija's Queen exposes message in her husband's DM.

Queen started out by sharing a screenshot of one of the messages in her husband’s DM after a troll told him to warn her. The reality show star then accompanied it with a screenshot of a lengthy caption where she explained her predicament.

According to Queen, she now understands why some people say marriages should be kept lowkey because the internet is not a safe space. She also recounted what happened a few months ago when it was rumoured that she and her husband had broken up.

Queen said that her husband’s DMs were flooded with messages from several girls with some of them badmouthing him and others showing interest in becoming his wife.

Nigerians react as BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang laments over messages in her husband's DM. Photos: @queenmercyatang

She wrote in part:

“I now understand why so many people keep their marriages low-key. Trust me, this space is not safe.

A few months ago, when rumors spread that my husband and I had broken up, the number of girls who flooded his DMs was shocking. Some were bad mouthing me, others boldly offering to marry him, claiming they’d be more “obedient” than me. I’ve really seen it all in this space.

Sometimes I feel like hiding his Instagram account or just stopping myself from posting him. The kind of messages he reads about me only God can help me handle it.

Please, if you want to drag me, go ahead, but don’t cross the line. Because if I decide to make an example out of you, you won’t like it.”

See her post below:

Reactions as Queen exposes husband’s DMs from ladies

Queen Mercy Atang’s rant about the messages in her husband’s DM went viral on social media and it sparked reactions from Nigerians.

_veekie said:

“This particular handle was also in Mobimpe’s comment section too.”

_nmaemechebe said:

“It’s the audacity of people to think because they have access to someone’s husband they will now send them messages about something that doesn’t concern them.”

Glow_rhiyah wrote:

“Some ladies should go to the market and buy shame 😢.”

Sanyaolufunmilayo_o wrote:

“Can you people let her enjoy her marriage in peace.”

Shes__precious__ wrote:

“Some girls are so thirsty 🤮.”

Mhiz_oroz said:

“Women supporting women 😂.”

Just.imma said:

“Ha!!! Did you just call Queen Amoeba? 😂😂😂 even me wey be woman dey admire her shape 😍.”

Specialdave_ said:

“You see why you shouldn’t leave your gentle man because they are ladies that are ready to come in immediately.”

Nkechiblessingsunday said:

“Very useless people.”

_tosinsilverdam wrote:

“I’m pretty sure this person looks way w0rsè than Am0ebà. Usele$$ set of people.”

Priscy's husband shares DM from Nigerian lady

In other similar news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Juma Jux, Priscilla Ojo's husband, made it to the front line of Nigerian blogs after he shared his DM online.

The singer, who recently introduced his wife to the former president of Tanzania, ignited an online debate.

Priscy's man went on his official Snapchat account to share a message he received from a Nigerian lady as she expressed her desire to get married.

