Nigerian singer Orezi is making headlines after revealing how a woman gifted him N30 million in 2016

During a recent interview, the music star claimed that the rich Hausa woman gave him the large sum after their bedroom activity

Orezi’s disclosure went viral on social media and it raised a lot of questions from Nigerians who were curious

Nigerian singer Esegine Allen aka Orezi has disclosed how a woman gifted him N30 million in 2016 after sleeping with her.

The You Garrit crooner was a guest on an Echo Room podcast when he was asked if he has ever been paid for sleeping with a woman.

Nigerians react as Orezi shares how Hausa woman gave him N30m in 2016 after sleeping with him. Photos: @oreziworldwide

Orezi seemed a bit reluctant before finally admitting that he had been given money by a woman after their bedroom activity. When asked what the highest amount he had ever collected was, the music star said it was N30 million and that it happened in 2016.

Orezi explained that he was given the money by a beautiful Hausa woman in Abuja. According to him, they weren’t dating but they had a situation going on. The music star also said that he never asked her for the money but she gave it to him when he told her of his plan to return to Lagos the next day.

According to the 38-year-old singer, many male celebrities enjoy such privileges the same way beautiful ladies do. He then recounted how one of his male friend’s education and financial burdens in school were sponsored by women.

In his words:

“A lot of artistes enjoy that, I know a couple of artistes do, I dey sure say dem dey enjoy some privileges. There’s a privilege to being a celebrity, just like how fine girls get too. When I was in school, I had a friend in 200 level, all his school fees, provision, everything, na women dey pay.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Orezi says woman gave him N30m

Orezi’s disclosure about an Hausa woman gifting him N30 million in 2016 after their bedroom action piqued the interest of many Nigerians. Some of them claimed that the woman used his glory while others used the opportunity to tell other ladies to be like the Hausa woman:

Orezi shares why woman gave him N30m in 2016. Photo: @oreziworldwide

_big__kay said:

“So babe they pay una… omo why my things they always different.”

Trigghaz_ said:

“A lot of artists actually do enjoy these benefits ooo, If you know, you know 😂.”

Silver_elect_lighting said:

“30m 2016 , wey Bubu just enter sit , 30m then be like 120m now o.”

Lifecatalyst_ said:

“Na why your life spoil so.”

Abiodun.website.developer wrote:

“Chaiii na wetin them take collect him glory be that? Allegedly o.”

Ajeps02 said:

“Aboki women get money. So I believe him.”

Talk2kcnani said:

“Bro is giving the sugar boy vibes to that woman. Abuja of all places dey play 😂.”

Akure_legit_properties said:

“No wonder your glory vanish like ONE TIME VIEW.”

Jujubroker001 said:

“Na she collect your glory.”

Altesenee__ said:

“Women!! Na una mate dash person 30 Million so o.”

Orezi shares how house got burnt

In other news, singer Orezi trended online in 2024 after his house was gutted by a fire.

The singer shared clips of how the inferno inflicted destruction and havoc on his properties, running into millions of naira.

The singer recently spoke to Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons. During the interview, he shared what caused the fire that destroyed his house and why he stepped away from the music industry for a while.

