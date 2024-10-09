Former Big Brother Naija housemate Queen Mercy Atang has left fans and netizens curious over her marriage of barely six months

In a recent update, the reality TV star unfollowed her new husband, David Oyekanmi and deleted all pictures they have together

Following her lavish traditional wedding, which took place in March, the BBNaija star was reportedly supposed to hold her white this month

Speculations are brewing around the new marriage of BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang following her recent actions on social media.

In an unexpected move, the reality TV star unfollowed her husband, David Oyekanmi on Instagram and deleted all pictures they took together during their traditional wedding and engagement party.

BBNaija Queen ignited rumours around her marriage. Credit: @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija season 6 housemate traditionally tied the knot with her boo in March 2024, shortly after their engagement the previous months.

The couple was reportedly supposed to have their white wedding this month. While details on Queen’s actions are yet to be known, fans and netizens expressed concern for the influencer.

See details below:

BBNaija Queen spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

manarisia_1:

"They will come back , no marriage is easy , I’m sure they’re just having one of those hard moments…"

blessingjimm:

Unpopular opinion: you see relationship that pple breakup, come back, then break up again then come back. It’s usually a red flag in the long run… Cos whatever differences made you guys break up will resurface again… Love is not enough, learn how to settle conflict without breaking up

akambisa:

"May be she did it intentionally for you guys to carry her bad news so that she will get visibility for her business. She has been marketing her cake business but you didn’t notice but were able to notice that she deleted her husband pictures from her page. It is well with us."

fatima_grobine:

"You think marriage is a joke ? Until you are in you will not understand."

Source: Legit.ng