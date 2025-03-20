Priscilla Ojo and her man, Juma Jux have been making plans for their upcoming wedding in earnest

The couple had their traditional wedding in Tanzania sometime in February and swifty began plans for their Nigerian union

A video going around online captured the moment Mr and Mrs Mkambala visited the former president of Tanzania to discuss

Online in-laws have watched closely as Juma Jux, the popular Tanzanian musician and his wife, Priscilla OJo have moved around since they tied the knot traditionally.

Recall that after the wedding, Priscy shared a new post online, in which she unveiled her new Muslim name to her fans. According to her, she now goes by the name "Hadiza Mkambala".

Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux visit former President of Tanzania. Credit: @jumajux, @jakayakikwete

This news excited many who had been anticipating the other parts of their wedding as the mother of the bride, Iyabo Ojo had earlier announced.

A new video that was captured online spotted the beautiful couple at the residence of the former President of Tanzania, Hon. Dr. Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete and to officially introducer him to their wedding.

Juma Jux and Priscy visit the former Tanzanian president. Credit: @jumajux

Juma Jux wrote:

"Finally I have gotten a chance and a big blessing to officially introduce my lovely wife @its.priscy to Hon. Dr. Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, the retired president of the fourth phase of the Republic of Tanzania, together with his beloved wife Mama Salma Kikwete."

"I also had the opportunity to officially extend the invitation to our next big concert of #JP2025. Where we expect to have a special ceremony in April in Nigeria, and the end will be here at home in Tanzania in May."

Watch the video here:

Juma Jux, Priscy's visit ignites reactions

Read some reactions online:

@olikezeamakajane said:

"Look at the way he takes care of his wife, opening the car door for her always,,makes my heart melt, God will bless their union forever,no evil eyes can destroy the love both of them."

@toyin_abraham said:

"I remember how I scatter this house😂😂😂see ehh find your sef a beautiful baby like me o. Signed over sabi aunty."

@folab13 said:

"Another wedding next month? I thought they were married already."

@rockkie.elites said:

"The former president is juma jux uncle for those who dont know."

@annie_goldsignature said:

"Her mom raised a queen I love how she carries herself so well."

@abefe_emu_plus_and_grill said:

"God bless you both Priscilla God bless you for making your mother proud,I tap into your Grace for my daughter."

@temmiela said:

"Na who go introduce me like this bayi. Chai always spraying pepper. I love you both ❤️❤️❤."

