Priscilla Ojo's husband Juma Jux has ignited ongoing conversations on social media following a post he made

The Tanzanian music star took to Snapchat to share a message that a Nigerian lady had sent him

Juma Jux's post has now stirred various reactions from people on the internet, as many slammed the lady for sending such to him

Juma Jux, Priscilla Ojo's husband, has made it to the front line of Nigerian blogs after he shared a post online.

The singer, who recently introduced his wife to the former President of Tanzania, ignited an online debate.

The singer went on his official Snapchat account to share a message he received from a Nigerian lady.

Priscy's man went on his official Snapchat account to share a message he received from a Nigerian lady,

Apparently, the lady reached out to Juma Jux to inform him of her desire to get married to one of His Tanzanian brothers. She went on to say that she does not mind converting to Islam.

She wrote:

"Mr Jux please I'm single incase you have a God fearingbrother I don't mind to revert to a Muslim. I'm from Nigeria."

Responding to her, Juma Jux said:

"Am coming with my brothers in April for traditional wedding, don't worry."

Social media users have torn the lady apart as they shared their observations.

See the post below:

Priscy Ojo's hubby Juma Jux and a Nigerian lady divide fans online. Credit: @jumajux

Juma Jux's post ignited mixed reactions online

Read some reactions below:

@idia_iyesigie said:

"Most Nigerian women are not different from Tinubu and Akpabio. She just couldn’t say leave Priscilla or take me as 2wive. She’s cutting corners. Most Nigerian women are bad attitude is 5/6."

@ucgemini said:

"Hmm, the comments here sha… won't be surprised if she really gets married to one of his brothers or friend. Everyone keep shaming this shaming that. Speak up if you need a favour or something. That shame won't help you. Especially in this category."

@seunfunmi._ said:

"Shame hide me for dollarz bathroom 😢."

@misstylove said:

"I will Just look at it like a closed mouth is a closed destiny but desperado keep ringing in my mind 🤣."

@carcontinent said:

"No be your brothers she dey find o, we know wetin she dey find 😂😂😂."

@stylebysmokie_ said:

"So she’s begging for marriage 😂she don see herself finish."

@fabandmore_ said:

"Na so deacon Amos wife take chat am say I am a big fan , that's all. And today she has changed from big fan to wife. May favour locate her come April . Amen."

@shop_____with_vian___ said:

"You don't mind him being a Muslim would have been enough to say please. Saying you don't mind converting to Islam is a very big shame, it's like wanting to renounce Christianity/christ all cause of a man. Nawah for this my gender o.You for kuku say make he marry you join priscy nau."

