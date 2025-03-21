Emeka Rollas, president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) is currently on the lips his colleagues, fans and followers

The talented movie star took to social media on the afternoon of March 21 to saying that he was ending it all

Following that, Emeka’s cryptic prompting concerns online as many bombarded him with questions

Emeka Rollas, president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has raised concerns with his latest post.

The Veteran actor stated on his Instagram page that it would all be over by this time tomorrow.

AGN President Emeka Rollas sparks concern with sensitive post. Credit: @emekarollas

Source: Instagram

His cryptic post seems to suggest a sense of anticipation or a dramatic conclusion to a particular situation

He simply wrote:

“By this time tomorrow, it will all end”.

Many including celebrities flocked to his comment area to express concern for him, while some alleged that the president’s account had been hacked.

See his post below:

In a previous report, Emeka Rollas has shed more light on actor Zack Orji’s health, during an interview with Afia TV where he was quick to shut down the trending death rumours.

During the interview, Rollas slammed people on the internet who would prefer to share false news because they wanted to grow their pages. According to him, he immediately reacted to the rumours of Zack’s death.

Emeka Rollas' cryptic post trends. Credit: @emekarollas

Source: Instagram

The AGN president noted that the actor at that time was doing well and was not in a critical condition. He went ahead to explain that Zack Orji had already undergone two successful brain surgeries and was only needing post-surgery evaluation.

Rollas added that they were already making plans to fly the actor abroad and raise funds for the cause. In his words:

Emeka Rollas’ post trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iam_kachiucheagwu wrote:

"To think that we both met and exchanged pleasantries last week Monday at the Federal Secretariat Abuja. I hope you're doing well sir."

ucheogbodo said:

"Presido 🙄."

hommysmiles said:

"God forbid!!!! It will end in praise! Your life is hid with Christ in God."

lovdoostehemba wrote:

"We all dey hear am from this government. If u don tire, pull the plug abeg. No need to tell us."

kemiadekomi_kemistrydiva said:

"Werey hacker😂😂😂 It is you that will end tomorrow! Everyone pls disregard, his account has been hacked."

that_ajibola_girl said:

"Even when you’re confused and tired , you still stand and a source of inspiration to a lot !. A whole lot of us ! Sending you lots of hugs during this time sir (whatever it is )." I’m sending you very peaceful hugs that will give you so much peace."

chomzzyofficial wrote:

"By this time tomorrow all the challenges and struggles will end... especially this sexual harassment it will end."

padualinz said:

"Make una da reason well... person wey wan kpai himself no da tell person. It's either they hack he account or he da try person another message."

AGN gives update on Junior Pope's case With Adanma Luke

Legit.ng previously reported that Emeka Rollas shared the latest news on the death of actor Junior Pope.

He said that he wanted to sue the producer Adanma Luke, whose movie cost the death of the actor, however, the contract he signed could not permit him.

The Nollywood star also shared how he wants AGN to operate from henceforth, among other issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng