TikTok star Jarvis has shared what her face looks like after she did surgery to remove the tumour in her mouth

In a video, she replied a man who suggested where she should have done her surgery instead of Nigeria

She also shared how her face has been healing and what may warrant her to take further measures about it

TikTok star Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis or Jadrolita, has admitted that she has done her mouth tumour surgery. Her statement was in response to a man who asked her to travel to India to do the surgery.

She also showed off her partially swollen face and noted that her doctors said she has a slow healing process. According to the human AI, she is gradually healing after the tumor has been removed.

However, she would still do an X-ray to confirm the total removal of the tumour when her face has reduced. She noted that her face has not totally gone down but it will.

The man who advised Jarvis to do her surgery in India @sne.promotions on Instagram, said that he has also done mouth surgery. Besides, if Jarvis does not take futher measures about it, he said the tumour would come back in a bigger form.

Watch the man's video below:

Watch Jarvis' response in the link.

Mouth tumor: Reactions as Jarvis replies man

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Jarvis and the man's video below:

@ishbaybie:

"The man is concerned. Very valid concern there. She responded just fine (no rudeness). If after they do the X-ray and there’s something there, then they can consider going to India. For now, everyone will assume all is well."

@thetechwomanexpert:

"People saying she’s rude. What is the meaning of rude? Abi una just learn the word?"

@onlydaughter:

"Sometimes, the people wey dey make una dey relevant I blame. Smh. That guy gave you friendly advice, and your disrespectful response was so unnecessary. If your pride is that high, you could have just ignored it. Gosh!"

@obamanze:

"You talk too much for someone in a healing process."

@mz__annie:

"Is the rudeness in the room with us? I didn’t hear any form of attitude in her message."

Peller shares Jarvis' post-surgery face

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis had finally undergone surgery to remove the tumour in her mouth.

Her boyfriend Peller took to social media to update Nigerians about his partner’s health after she went under the knife.

Photos of Peller with Jarvis at the hospital were posted online, and netizens reacted to them.

