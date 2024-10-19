Nigerian TikTok star Peller has splashed millions on a brand new Lexus SUV to the joy of fans

The social media sensation took to social media to share the big news with photos of his new ride

Peller also secured a spot for his girlfriend, Jarvis, in his car, and the snaps got netizens celebrating him

Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, is now the latest celebrity car owner after buying himself a brand-new Lexus SUV.

On October 19, 2024, Peller took to his official Instagram page to announce to fans that he had splashed millions on the brand-new luxury vehicle.

The TikTok sensation posted a series of photos of himself posing with the glossy black SUV that was decorated with a big red bow on its bonnet and several red balloons on the back seat.

Fans celebrate as Peller splashes millions on new car. Photos: @peller089

Peller accompanied the photos with a caption where he threw shade at netizens calling him boring. According to the TikTok star, he got the new car from his boring personality. He also celebrated his growth and how an uneducated boy like him had gone so far.

In his words:

“I got myself a new bouncing baby car from this my boring personality, congratulations to me🎉🤪🎉🎈hah another uneducated boy don buy car again😉 thank you all for everything in my Life am so happy to be in this position today i remember this time last year 😢.”

See the photos below:

Peller keeps front seat for Jarvis

Peller’s girlfriend, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis or Jardolita, also took to her Instagram page to celebrate his new car.

She posted a video of the TikTok star chasing his friends who wanted to sit in the front passenger seat. According to Peller, he was keeping it for her. In the post caption, Jarvis wrote:

“Congratulations World Best💃🎊 💥🗝️ I’m coming for my sit ASAP 🤭”

See the funny video below:

Fans celebrate Peller’s new car

The news of Peller’s new ride had netizens celebrating him. Read some of their comments below:

Arinzennze:

“Update full this country na u no know , congratulations to him.”

greattambo1:

“Congratulations.”

Mz_bolars:

“So happy for Peller.”

King_abiolavictor:

“Boring boy don buy car😂😂 This boy sef😂.”

gurl_like.temss:

“Baba say na boring personality 😂😂Wahala.”

fayluxe.ng:

“E say na boring personality 😂😂😂 congrats 🎉.”

Itsniphermie:

“He say na uneducated don buy car again😂🤣 dis guy na cruise.”

Peller and Jarvis attack man

Meanwhile, Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis made it to the frontline of blogs following their recent video online.

Legit.ng reported that the two youngsters became an online discussion after they both shared a kiss on stage at an award event.

The TikTok stars, during a live video, addressed a particular techie who criticised them for working together.

