Mr Macaroni was not happy with Toke Benson, the Lagos state Tourism Commissioner as he shared his take about her action

In a video he shared on X, Benson was asking a man why he recorded her, she tried to take the man's phone and made threats

The clip sparked reactions among fans in the comment section as they debated about the recording and Benson's attitude

Content creator, Debo Adebayo, aka Mr Macaroni, has shared a video of the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism Toke Benson and how she behaved to a man.

The skit maker took to his X to share the clip of the interaction of the commissioner and some people over an undisclosed issue.

In the recording, a man was recording Benson, and she threatened to break the person's phone. She stood up to meet the man and an argument started as she told the person to leave her presence.

Reacting to the clip, Macaroni asked the commissioner who she was to think that she cannot be recorded.

The funny man, who bagged a doctorate degree years ago also asked Benson if it was her money that the man was being paid after she asked who was paying the man's salary.

Mr Macaroni rants about Toke Benson's attitude

Reacting further to the video, Macaroni claimed that when someone holds a political office, the person becomes a lord and master and all citizens must become their slaves.

He claimed that the action taken by Benson showed that she was assaulting her boss at work. He asked if political office holders undergo any leadership training at all.

The skit maker also noted that political office holders behave like gods because they think they are above the law.

Stating further, the content creator who clocked 30 years ago mentioned that if it were a citizen that assaulted a politician, the person will be sent to jail.

How fans reacted to Macaroni's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@chiditweets042:

"Teacher yesterday, commissioner today. The country is filled with little dictators everywhere."

@Horlartunjee1:

"You can’t go to people's offices and start recording them without their consent."

@Joshsumosk:

"Her IG is @bensontoke if you need to reach her yunno."

@5plus5_talk:

"Please extend to her the same kind gesture that was extended to the Teacher yesterday."

@Princemoye1:

"We are waiting, sir."

@ibk_philosophy1:

"What happened before he or she started recording her . We need to know what happened. I won't feel comfortable if someone should start recording me without my consent or we're mutuals . What was her offense?"

@otakerioghenero:

"She said who is paying your salary.You can imagine. A public servant for that matter."

