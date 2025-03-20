Social media activist Verydarkman has shared his expressed his desire to help all Nigerian businessmen and women

The TikToker who is currently in China shared how he has been met with several opportunities since his arrival

Following that VDM disclosed his arrangements to connect all entrepreneurs to the right business sources in China

Social media online critic Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse has revealed his utmost plan to connect interested Nigerian entrepreneurs to Chinese manufacturers.

The online sensation, who has been in China for a couple of weeks, claimed that he has been approached by Chinese manufacturers with lucrative business opportunities, but has decided to share them with everyone instead of monopolising.

He stated that these manufacturers reportedly have a surplus of goods that they are struggling to sell due to challenges in China's economy.

VDM shared his plans to return to Nigeria and set up offices where the entire process between Nigerian businessmen and women can legally and accurately collaborate with the foreign manufacturers.

He further revealed measures that would be taken so that no one would get scammed or receive counterfeit products during the process.

Sharing his video, Verydarkman wrote:

“A lot of Chinese manufacturers have approached me with some deals which will make me a millionaire here in China however I have declined all and instead I will throw it to everyone, they told me they have a lot of goods on ground but because of their present economy selling those goods out have been difficult and this is where there is the opportunity for everyone…….when I come back to Nigeria we will all work together to get ourselves out of that hardship….may God help me and help us all.”

See his video below:

Legit.ng also reported that the battle between Social media online critic Verydarkman (VDM) and gospel musician Mercy Chinwo took a surprising twist.

Recall that Chinwo dragged Verydarkman to court for defamation of character following his involvement in her ongoing case with her former manager and label boss, Eezee Tee.

In a post sighted online, the court paper dated March 3, 2025, showed that Mercy Chinwo demanded compensation to the tune of N1.1 billion from VDM for defaming her.

Legit.ng also reported that in a video shared on his social media pages, the critic stated that he couldn't afford to pay for the damages as he jokingly apologised to the singer.

Following that the critic accussed the lyrical evangelist of leaking his private number online.

He showed a picture of a document with his number typed on it and claimed that the material had been shared online, where numerous netizens had access to it.

The dark model went on to bemoan how his phone has been buzzing with calls and his WhatsApp filled with random messages.

VDM's lawyer reacts to N1.1bn lawsuit

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, reacted to the lawsuit against his client.

VDM's lawyer laughed, stating that his client had no money to settle anyone.

"But you are the one who used to say the rich should not use police but sue the fellow Now dem don sue your client, you come dey complain," a netizen responded.

