Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has caught the attention of his countrymen as he shared his dubious plans

Bobrisky took to his page to post a video of himself talking about how politicians in Nigeria and some celebs treated him poorly when he was in the country

The controversial act threatened to reveal the names of seven Nigerian celebrities he has dated in the past, triggering reactions online

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has aroused reactions online with a new video where he claimed to have dated various celebrities and vowed never to return to Nigeria.

Bobrisky's heated video included plans to reveal seven celebrities with whom he allegedly had affairs with and to call out fake individuals in the entertainment industry.

Bobrisky vows to expose fake celebrities. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

He said: “The time is coming when I will list seven celebrities I have dated. The time is coming when I will expose fake people in that country. They are so fake!”

In the video, Bobrisky expressed his dissatisfaction with the Nigerian government and condemned the reported hate he received from senators and ministers.

He pondered on his EFCC experience, seeing it as an example of how the country treats those who do not comply with traditional norms.

“I never knew I was so special until last year when ministers and senators started discussing me. Imagine a whole minister leaving work to focus on Bobrisky. Am I that important?” he asked.

Bobrisky is on the verge of exposing fake people the industry. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The outspoken social media figure further said that he chose to flee since Nigeria would never legally recognise his gender identity.

“If I lived in Nigeria for 100 years, they would never put ‘female’ on my passport or driver’s license. But here, I am respected for who I am,” he added.

Bobrisky concluded his outburst by imploring Nigerians to go on without him, emphasising that his new country respects and cherishes him more than Nigeria ever did.

See the post below:

Bobrisky’s rant spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

adebowalemusiq write:

"Listento collagenn by ADEBOWALE this is the biggest song in Nigeria at the moment."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"We will miss you so much, how are we going to cope without you? Oh my shayla."

ngozianab wrote:

"Move on without you? No Bob, you’re the air we breathe. Nigeria is on the verge of collapsing cause you’re not here."

fwt_fabrics said:

"Dear bob nobody send you for that side wey you dey, just hide your head in peace and leave us be, crate of eggs is 6500 now."

nursepoko wrote:

"When I left naija I said the same thing, but guess what, Nigeria is the sweetest country on earth). If I could visit Naija every year, I would."

slemzy_official said:

"Just remained there because since you left they’ve been peace in social media and no unnecessary dragging up and down thank you."

kemicutie_ wrote:

"Nobody cares about you this fre@k abeg ,we have another pending issue please please."

hardey_nike_111 said:

"Fufu don dey drag size with egg 🥚 one bag of rice is now 90k. A carton of noodles is now 22k Crate of egg is now 6500 Kilo of turkey 🦃 is 9500 And you Bobrisky thinks you are our problem? Landlord sef don increase house rents."

Bobrisky blasts Radiogad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky returned to social media to share a cryptic post.

The crossdresser threw shades at an individual who got blocked by 30BG and started claiming he was a member of Wizkid's FC.

Bobrisky stated that the individual was not needed in FC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng