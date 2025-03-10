Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni has caught the attention of his countrymen regarding his relationship with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Recall that the skit maker buzzed the internet in 2023 after he ignored the head of state at an event they both attended

The comic man was recently criticized for his past actions as he came forward to share his stance about Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the country’s economic condition

Nigerian comedian Adebowale "Debo" Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, has vowed to ignore Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu if they eventually come across each other again.

Mr Macaroni previously snubbed Governor Sanwo-Olu at a public function in 2023.

The reports of him disregarding the governor was caught on cameras, showing how he purposely avoided the politician who later begged for his attention.

Despite his obvious reluctance, a user on Elon Musk’s X recently called out the skit maker for his actions in 2023.

Mr Macaroni reacted to the post and publicly declared that he will no longer be forced to acknowledge or greet Governor Sanwo-Olu when they meet next time.

He mentioned that when he sees the governor again, he will deliberately greet him. He wrote:

“Since you people won’t stop attacking me because I didn’t greet Governor Sanwoolu, next time I see him, I still won’t greet him. And this time, even if he calls me, I won’t answer. You people will cry today, tomorrow and forever!”

Mr Macaroni expressed frustration as he argued that he has been unjustly targeted or criticized for their stance regarding Governor Sanwo-Olu.

He, however, clarified that although he didn’t want to associate with the governor, he also didn’t have an issue with others who do.

“E ye do ara yin Eyin people yi. No part of me wishes to fraternize with Governor Sanwoolu. I don’t have anything against anyone who associates with him. So why won’t you people leave me alone?? I dey my own since all these days!! Na una start am oooo! Ok!”

He further went on to highlight that:

“The people are suffering!!! The price of everything is up. Instead of you people to hold your leaders accountable, you are busy kissing their bumbum. E ni ku re!!!”

See his post below:

More of his tweets here:

Mr Macaroni’s tweet on Governor Sanwoolu trends

See how netizens reacted to his post:

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"To think Macaroni was fighting for the same Nigeria Youth, chew iron sponge rather than fight for anyone, else you go regret am!"

mzchiamaka wrote:

"Seems y’all have forgotten what dey did to this guy, now u want him to just forget and be all smiles."

jenmoyonam said:

"You guys forgot what happened to this man. His feelings are justified. Leave him alone."

purplecus_ wrote:

"Energy! Where was the hypocritical Lawyer when Mr Macaroni was being tortured by Lagos police in cell? And we all know who instructed them to torture him!"

leemah_le said:

"I like people who are what they claim they’re but i have a question for Macaroni, if you care for the masses as stated and you’re not in government, and you have access to Mr. Governor, would you rather continue to be hostile, or you share your concerns in civil manners and be the driver of those changes you seek for."

dperennials wrote:

"If he is not MACRONI that he has worked hard become would the governor want to shake him? Would you people drag him."

