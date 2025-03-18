A dry cleaner has made many emotional after sharing lessons he drew from a customer's visit to his shop

The dry cleaner said a customer brought dirty clothes to his shop to be washed and he observed a particular cloth amongst the other ones

What was on the cloth broke people's hearts, with many recounting losing their loved ones and friends

A dry cleaner, Okoli Ugochukwu David, has shared a touching observation he made after a customer brought clothes to his shop.

Okoli, in a Facebook post, noted that he saw a particular polo branded with the image and particulars of a young man who passed away at 24.

A dry cleaner is touched after seeing a customer's dirty clothes. Photo Credit: Okoli Ugochukwu David

Okoil said he paused for a minute after seeing the polo and reflected on it. Okoli said it made him understand that we should live life each day like it is our last.

The dry cleaner urged people to make that apologise, reach out to that person and let go of that grudge. Okoli mourned the untimely demise of the youth on the polo.

While sharing photos of the polo, Okoli wrote:

"Yesterday, a customer came to my shop and brought some dirty clothes to wash.

"While accessing the clothes I saw this polo 👕 branded with the painful exit of this young man aged 24🥹.

"I paused for a minute and reflected on it and understood that we should live each day like it’s our last day.!

"Say that sorry.

"Reach out to that person.

"Let go of that grudge.

"Keep resting young blood 🕊️."

Reactions trail dry cleaner's Facebook post

Chi Dera said:

"My cousin bro of the same age as of 2023 left on a Saturday morning to deliver a message sent by his mom to someone and never came back till date, almost two years already, wether he's dead or alive, no one knows, may God help bring him back wherever he is🙏💔."

Ogbaene Francisca said:

"It was indeed a painful death 😭.

"Ikeolisa the only son of his parents 😭😭 they just killed you out of envy and jealousy,may your killers never go unpunished 🙏may God console your parents especially your mom and your sisters 🙏."

Mhiz Precious Adikwu said:

"Just like the way I lost my only niece this morning 💔💔💔💔😥.

"My hrt is shattered 💔😥."

Chee Dera said:

"Tears don full my eyes.

"My playmate in secondary school 😭😭😭.

"Raymond college Enugu.

"I never knew u are gone.

"My heart is broken.

"Olisa 😭😭 ."

Nnaji Chizoba said:

"I lost a treasured being yesterday.

"He was not sick just fainted and died 💔.

"The pain.

"The pain is so different.

"I never know death is this painful until it happened to me.

"You see the pain in my heart now I wish it not to even my enemies."

Classic Esther said:

"Keep resting Godwin, just know that ur colleagues is not ur friend nobody is ur friend in this world. They won’t know peace they will search for death and won’t find it 💔💔💐."

