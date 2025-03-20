Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife, Laila has shared a post concerning her husband's latest move at the Sensate house

The proud wife shared a summary of the new bill her husband passed, jeering for bloggers to establish physical offices

Regina Daniels' co-wife shared the post via her social media page and asked Nigerians to share their hot takes on it

Laila Nwoko, Regina Daniels co-wife, has surfaced online of her husband's new bill at the senate, which caused him to trend some days ago.

The billionaire senator had proposed a new bill that Nigerian social media bloggers would establish physical offices.

Laila Nwoko asks fans of their thoughts about Ned Nwoko's new bill. Credit: @mnslailacharani, @reginadaniels

Reacting to her husband's new move, Laila shared full details of the bill that was introduced and asked social media users to share their takes. However, this is weird as she disabled the comment section.

Laila wrote:

"Senator Ned Nwoko has introduced a bill (SB 650) to amend the Nigerian Data Protection Act, 2023, aiming to regulate social media platforms, enforce tax compliance, and hold digital businesses accountable. Key Highlights:✅ Social media companies & online businesses must set up offices in Nigeria.✅ Big tech firms to pay taxes & create 200,000+ jobs for Nigerian youths."

"✅ Bloggers must register with CAC, pay taxes if earning above the threshold & join media unions.✅ Improved legal redress for Nigerians facing issues with digital platforms. Nwoko: “If other countries can enforce these rules, why should Nigeria be different?” The bill is set to spark major discussions. What’s your take?"

Regina Daniel's Co-wife Laila trends online. Credit: @mnslailacharani

See Laila's post below:

Recall that Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, ignited drama online recently.

The couple made headlines after the politician was accused of being the father of Chika Ike's unborn child.

Regina shared a post and introduced herself with only her maiden name, with her husband since reacting.

Many react to Ned Nwoko's bill

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@bosunoyeleke said:

"Same folks that would all gather and go to Netherlands to ask for money from a Prime Minister who goes to work on a bicycle."

@Faithysia_blunt said:

"We Dey talk about food, security and electricity, this man dey talk about social media, cause dem won use dragging finish am and him wives."

@IamEriOluwa said:

"The bill is a personal matter to them. It’s frustrating that these leaders have ignored our issues."

@Ibile_Blog said:

"As he don dey do Regina dirty he no want make the matter dey cast for blogs, Ned omo wereeey 😂😅 allegedly oo."

@Adepoju89500205 said:

"Lmaoooo.... you post any rubbish DSS go come gidi you for office 🤣🤣. Make dem dey play sha."

@bosunoyeleke said:

"Fast to establish offices, but not fast to implement computing power for the AI folks, i see what you did there Munir."

@udehenugu said:

"Him wan marry another wife."

@mrnonny23 said:

"Misplaced priorities everywhere, na bloggers go bring stability to the economy or make Nigeria better."

@FutureBestDaddy said:

"Nothing concern this one with anything happening in Nigeria. Na to find one fair girl marry full him head."

