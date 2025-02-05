Regina Daniels Moroccan co-wife, Laila Charani has announced the latest development in her career

The Moroccan beauty expressed her excitement and gratitude over her new venture as she revealed interesting entails for her fans and followers

Senator Ned Nwoko showed support and admiration towards his wife as he made a special shout-out for her, melting the hearts of many

Laila Charani, the Moroccan wife of politician and businessman Ned Nwoko, has announced her next business endeavour.

The Moroccan beauty shared on her Instagram page that a new chapter has begun for her by announcing her new project.

The mother of four shared her excitement to unveil her adventure to the public, revealing that her travel business will open shortly.

“I’m beyond excited to share this journey with you all! @mnstravel.agency is launching soon, bringing seamless, professional, and personalized travel experiences to Abuja and beyond,” she wrote.

According to her, this desire has been in the works for a long time, and she is grateful for the support and encouragement of her husband, family, friends, and well-wishers.

Laila noted that she feels motivated by the love and is optimistic about what the future holds for her business.

“This dream has been in the making for a long time, and I’m so grateful for the support and encouragement from my amazing husband princenednwoko, my wonderful family, friends, and well-wishers. Your love and belief in me mean everything! The best is yet to come!”

Ned Nwoko celebrates wife

The Nigerian politician praised his wife Laila Charani's newest achievement.

In a thoughtful Instagram post, he congratulated his wife for her venture into the travel and tour business.

He wrote:

““Congratulations, Laila! @Mnslailacharani, your hard work, dedication, and passion continue to inspire us all! Watching you take this bold step with @mnstravel.agency is truly inspiring.

"Your vision to bring seamless and professional travel experiences to Abuja and beyond is just the beginning of something great.I have no doubt that your determination and excellence will make a remarkable impact. The sky is only the starting point! Cheers to new beginnings, endless opportunities, and greater achievements.”

See Ned Nwoko’s post below:

Regina Daniel’s co-wife’s announcement spurs reaction

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pamgzy wrote:

"Congratulations baby girl! This is loud! Super proud of you and the magic you are about to create."

cgee said:

"Congratulations mama , I love this , is their any vacancy to work for you?"

lina_belle wrote:

"Congratulations Mama. I pray this company succeeds beyond your expectations.Amen. This company will thrive and flourish in Jesus name amen."

prncessofweath said:

"Most Distinguished senator Herself well represented with her Beloved Husband."

geetee5 reacted:

"You’re not playing wife and kissing men on set. This is the right business for a respectable Married woman. You don’t have to do fake body just so your business can sell, because your business isn’t about selling your body."

