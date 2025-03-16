A Lagos-based NYSC member has cried out that she allegedly received threatening messages for criticising the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a viral video, the corps member, simply identified by her TikTok name as @talktoraye, slammed Tinubu’s government over the alleged rising inflation and economic hardship

The Nigerian female youth expressed frustration over the alleged deteriorating economic conditions in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos state has raised concerns about her safety after allegedly receiving threats following a viral video in which she criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the purported rising inflation and hardship faced by Nigerians.

In the widely circulated video posted on her Instagram page, @iamraye_, the corps member voiced her frustration over the alleged worsening cost of living in Nigeria, claiming she could not afford basic needs with the N33,000 she got monthly as allowance from the NYSC.

Raye openly criticised Tinubu, calling him a “terrible leader,” and questioned what steps the government is taking to ease the suffering of citizens. Photo credits: @officialnyscng, @OneJoblessBoy

While questioning what Tinubu government was doing to ease the suffering faced by Nigerians, she dubbed the Nigerian leader a "terrible president".

She had said:

“If a lot of Nigerians come out and start speaking about what we are going through, maybe changes will be made in the government.

“I don’t know if there is any other president that is as terrible as you, but you are such a terrible president.”

The emotion-laden video went viral last week.

NYSC reportedly threatens Lagos corps member

On Saturday, March 15, it emerged that the lady posted another video, tearful, and accusing NYSC officials of telephoning her to threaten her over the video deemed to be critical of the Tinubu government.

The new video can be seen below:

The lady's videos drew reactions on X (formerly Twitter), with many criticising Nigerian authorities.

Legit.ng captures some tweets below:

Actor @mrmacaronii wrote:

"To the DG, Coordinators and every official of the NYSC!!!

"You cannot threaten, intimidate or victimize any corper for expressing their view on the performance of the president.

"They are citizens with rights!

"The president is in office to serve the people and every Nigerian, Corper or not has the right to hold their leaders accountable!!!"

@GeneralSnow_ said:

"PUBLIC LETTER: NYSC MUST APOLOGIZE FOR THREATENING A DEPRESSED CORPS MEMBER.

"The recent actions of the NYSC Lagos Secretariat in allegedly threatening a female corps member for expressing her frustration over the rising cost of living are deeply disturbing. This young woman, overwhelmed by inflation, rent hikes, and the daily struggle to survive, was reduced to tears. Instead of offering support, the NYSC, an institution responsible for the welfare of corps members, chose to intimidate her into silence.

"Her only “offence” was calling the President terrible at his job. This is a democracy, not a dictatorship. The President is not above criticism, and no government institution has the right to bully a citizen for expressing their views. A corps member crying out due to economic hardship should receive reassurance, not threats. Depression is real, and dismissing her distress while trying to suppress her voice is both heartless and undemocratic.

"NYSC must call its Lagos Secretariat to order and issue a formal apology to this corps member. It must also reaffirm its commitment to the well-being of those serving Nigeria, rather than acting as a tool of oppression. The right to free speech is nonnegotiable, and any attempt to stifle it is a disgrace to the values Nigeria claims to uphold."

@OurFavOnlineDoc commented:

"The young NYSC member who criticised the President for incompetence has just been threatened by NYSC.

"If this lady goes missing, get attacked or be harassed, the govt must be held responsible.

"Nothing must happen to this lady.

"Pls share this everywhere."

Legit.ng reports that since assuming office in May 2023, President Tinubu has embarked on a series of economic reforms aimed at stabilising the nation’s economy.

These measures, which include the removal of subsidy from petrol, exchange rate unification, and increased reliance on food importation to lower consumer prices, have been strongly criticised as food prices and cost of living remain high.

NYSC's stance on criticising government

In 2022, the then-director-general (DG) of the NYSC, Major-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, warned corps members against criticising government policies on social media.

Ibrahim gave the warning during the inauguration of the senior staff quarters at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Ibrahim said:

“Let me warn you against using social media to disparage government policies.

"Rather, you should allow all the lessons learnt in the course of the orientation programme to incorporate you into change vanguards and the youths of the new Nigeria, who will take the nation out of the myriads of challenges facing it."

Per NYSC laws, serving corps members are prohibited from openly criticising the government. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

