Music producer K Solo has responded to a popular pastor, Femi Lazarus' criticism of gospel musicians

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a few days ago, the man of God slammed gospel singers who charge for appearances

The pastor had suggested that ministry should not be commercialised, resulting in tons of reactions from celebs including producer K Solo

The conversations surrounding Pastor Femi Lazarus' comment about gospel musicians of this day have been going on for some days now and are not dying down.

Recall that the man of God opened a can of worms when he stated that Nigerian singers have commercialised ministry work, which should not be happening.

According to the lead pastor of Light Nation Global, many now charge for appearances, racking up north of N5 million per show. In his opinion, it was unacceptable. Femi Lazarus' stance angered many, who fired responses at the man of God.

K Solo responds to Femi Lazarus

In a new video circulating social media, Nigerian music producer, K Solo, whose real name is Solomon Oyeniyi, during a chat with Daddy Freeze opened up. He said that he used to go and play at nightclubs to feed himself after doing so at the church.

He disclosed that the money they got from the church was so little, and he had to find other means to survive. K Solo's account has left many with much to say on social media.

He also noted that this was a conversation he was having with one of his 'girlfriends' which ignited even more reactions on the gram.

Watch the video here:

Recall that R&B singer also Timi Dakolo had also knocked clerics attempting to gaslight gospel singers for charging for their ministrations.

According to Dakolo, gospel singers also deserved to live a good life as he listed some of the things they achieved with the money they charged.

K Solo's revelation sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@officialbblessingceo said:

"One of your girlfriend 😂. You don't only play drums u play women."

@daniel_adogah_ said:

"The fact that people don’t know a female friend can also be referred to as girlfriend is alarming."

@richway_up said:

"We don’t want to talk about any other thing in this social media only the hardship in Nigeria let everybody speak up."

@blestq said:

"Them say church rat you still dey wonder 😂😂😂."

@dafeycruz said:

"Any ikoyi or VI boy wey no know YNOT na mummy's boy."

@bodypride1 said:

"Pintos close to water parks....Abi no be that pintos?"

Pastor Femi Lazarus opens up on how he met wife

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Femi Lazarus, the lead pastor of Light Nation Global, spilt the tea about the first time he saw his wife physically.

The clergyman, during a sermon, spoke about different settings and scenarios one can meet their God-given partners.

He further advised singles on one secret spice that helps build relationships and marriage, triggering reactions online.

