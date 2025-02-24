Laila, one of the wives of Ned Nwoko, has shared lovely pictures taken with her husband as they stepped out together

She also posed for more pictures in her husband's private jet as she was travelling to an undisclosed location

Fans were amazed to see her beautiful face, and she hailed her while sharing their observation about her and Regina Daniels

Laila Charani has taken her fans on a pictorial voyage of what she has been up lately.

Legit.ng had reported that Ned Nwoko, who was often seen with Regina Daniels, had stepped out alone to see some politicians in his constituency and to discuss political matters. He has also been showering love on Laila since it was rumoured that he and Regina Daniels were having issues.

Fans hail Laila over post with husband. Photo credit@mslailacharani

In some post made by Regina Daniels' rival, Laila, she was with her husband, holding his hands as they went on the inspection of their Sport University in Idumuje-Ugboko.

Sharing what the institution of learning was all about, Laila said that the University was a statement of her husband's unwavering commitment to youth development, education, and sport excellence in Nigeria

Laila also asserted that the institution would impact the future of the youths in Nigeria.

Laila shares pictures in private jet

In another post, Laila shared some plush pictures he took in her husband's private jet.

Laila seen in her husband's private jet. Photo credit@msnlailacharani

Laila gave her fans a nugget to hold unto as she posed beautifully in the jet. She said that in anything they do, they should do it with all their hearts.

Fans support Laila

Fans in the comment section were excited to see the new Laila Charani as she stepped out with her husband. They hyped her and compared the two of them.

They also hailed her social media handler and asked her to increase the person's salary.

Recall that Regina Daniels had always been considered as Ned Nwoko's handbag. However, ever since things allegedly fell apart between them, Ned Nwoko has been showing off his other wife and showering praises on her publicly.

How fans reacted to Laila's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by Laila. Here are some of the comments below:

@ivy_ivy_ify reacted:

"Na now you come, no allow anybody to deem your light."

@daydablaky1 write:

"Laila you are now playing your cards well, congratulations to your new PA, doing well her job."

@andinyvette commented

"I love what am seeing, Regina was behaving as she's the one who owns this jet."

@dobi9024 shared:

"This woman is the real Billionaires wife. I love her."

@luckysing19 said:

"I understand now why someone left Instagram."

@vickie_bum stated:

"You see this your new handler and PA please double their salary. Your team is doing such a great job recently. We love what we're seeing, please don't stop. This energy is giving pepper ."

Regina Daniels unfollows Laila

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani, were no longer following each other on social media, according to a report.

The two used to tease each other about their husband until Charani tagged Daniels to a post about respect a few weeks ago.

Fans of the two women reacted to the news as they opened up about polygamy and what it can cause for those involved in it

