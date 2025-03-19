Jarvis and Peller are on the lips of social media users again following a video that emerged online

It will be recalled that the youngsters are in a relationship that has sparked controversy online several times

A recent interview where Jarvis reveals why she is in a relationship with Peller has caught the attention of netizens

Nigerian content creator and Nigerian AI, Jarvis, whose real name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata made headlines on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Before now, there have been conversations surrounding the Jarvis' relationship with Peller, as many have claimed that there is an 'imbalance' between them.

Some have also pointed out the age difference and said that Jarvis only wants to use the streamer, but it appears to be the opposite.

Jarvis explains the kind of relationship she wants in a trending interview. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Jarvis in a recent interview that ignited conversations online has shared that she was not with Peller because of his money. According to her, she would also like to make hers and become an 'Odogwu' in her own right.

The interviewer asked her if she rejects money from Peller and she said no. That was when Peller butted in to say that he gives Jarvis a lot of money that runs into millions.

Jarvis gives insight into relationship with Peller. Credit: @jadrolita

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng had reported that TikTok sensation, Peller, received a romantic welcome at the airport from his love interest Jarvis, who surprised him.

The TikTok star, who has hosted the likes of Tiwa Savage, Olamide and Davido on his platform, gushed about Jarvis, who he called his wife-to-be.

How fans reacted to Jarvis' interview

Read some reactions below:

@mannyshowoflagos said:

"Until this girl give am Apple before him eye go open 🌚🌚😏😂😂😂."

@a_bizmom said:

"So unmatched but then, we have other issues to dwell on."

@aminatayinke_ said:

"If I marry my husband in the future”omo! That lines shock me."

@superdamola said:

"Love the young mans energy! So so colourfull."

@for_the_fam_999 said:

"So Mr blogger all this matter happening na pellet and Jarvis you wan dey post abi.... Obviously an apc supporter."

@spicyairmiie said:

"The moment a woman tells you, when I get married in future and you’re the present boyfriend, my brother just know say the babe no too get you for mind 😂😂😂."

@olugt said:

"No wonder this guy is part of big things happening. That "now is future" mentality and mindset is key. Forget relationship discussion. Also, English speaking is not a barrier to that kind of mindset."

@charlie_chipz said:

"Bro lowkey said all the right things."

Source: Legit.ng