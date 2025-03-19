Nigerian musician Falz has aired his shock towards President Bola Ahmed’s movie against River state and their governor Amaopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara

President Tinubu on Tuesday, March 18, declared a state of emergency in Rivers state, citing escalating political unrest and security concerns

The Bop Daddy hitmaker asked the president some questions as he highlighted what he was not meant to do

Nigerian musician Folarin Falana, also known as Falz, has spoken out in response to Rivers State's proclamation of an emergency.

On Tuesday, March 18, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu proclaimed a state of emergency in Rivers State.

He stated that he made the decision after assessing the political instability in the state and suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy for six months.

Tinubu also suspended all elected members of Rivers State's House of Assembly and named Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as Administrator to oversee the state's activities.

Falz responded to the news on his Twitter page, stating that there is no law allowing a president to spend a governor. He mentioned how a Governor is elected to office and can only be removed by impeachment.

The singer went on to query whether Rivers State is in a state of emergency, or if there is a breakdown in public order or a threat to the Federation's existence.

"Rivers State, there is ABSOLUTELY NO LAW that allows a president to SUSPEND a governor. A Governor is elected into office and may only be removed by impeachment.

"Also, is Rivers state at war? Is there “actual breakdown of public order”? Is there a threat to the existence of the federation?"

Netizens react to Falz’s remarks on River state

jernald_couture_ wrote:

"When he was shouting it his his turn, he meant it is his turn to do anything and everything. He really does not want to be a president. He just wants the power that comes with it."

ezeqwesiri said:

"Good points Falz but unfortunately The Country doesn’t respect the rule of law . It’s lawless Allegedly! Disclaimer: I said “The Country” ; I no mention any country . Toh!"

the_legalnerd wrote

"I’m a lawyer,but I would still say this Nigeria should just drop there constitution cause we don’t adhere to any law at this point."

dreydavids said:

"the Nigerian Constitution does not grant the President the power to suspend a Governor. The removal or suspension of a Governor is primarily governed by Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended), which outlines the process for impeachment by the State House of Assembly. However, in extreme cases, the President may declare a state of emergency in a state under Section 305, which could lead to federal intervention. Even in such cases, the Governor is not automatically suspended; the National Assembly must approve the emergency rule."

cathyreese717 wrote:

"Tinubu only obeyed what his boss wike told him to do. Wike told Tinubu to suspend Fubara and he did it."

Hilda Dokubo blasts President Tinubu

Actress and politician Hilda Dokubo criticised the declaration of State of Emergency in Rivers state, her home town.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in Rivers state.

The movie star in a heated Instagram post highlighted her moment of realisation amid Tinubu’s sudden action, igniting reactions online.

