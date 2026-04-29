Eniola Sisialagbo has continued to make waves on social media after her leaked bedroom tape went viral on social media

Amid the reactions that have trailed the leak, an old post about the influencer opening up about her personality has captured attention

She revealed she doesn't drink alcohol or smoke, and she also shared her belief in the trinity: God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit

An old social media post by popular herb seller and social media influencer Eniola Fagbemi, better known as Sisialagbo, detailing her personality has resurfaced online amid the controversy that has trailed her leaked bedroom video.

Legit.ng previously reported that Sisi Alagbo, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, issued an apology after a private video involving her and her husband leaked on social media.

Sisialagbo reveals she doesn't smoke or drink alcohol. Credit: sisialagbo.

Source: Instagram

The influencer admitted to wrongdoing and appealed to fans for understanding.

Reports had earlier indicated that the clip, which allegedly showed Sisialagbo in a private situation with her husband and another woman, was first shared in a group chat before spreading across social media platforms.

While the leaked tape has triggered reactions online as many questioned her public image and influence, an old post from 2025 where she shared details about her personality, caught attention.

Sisialagbo, who revealed is a native of Ipapo in Oyo state, disclosed that she doesn't smoke, nor take alcohol.

On her religious beliefs, the herb seller revealed she is a Christian.

"I only believe in God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit, I respect other people’s religion also," she said.

"My favorite color is pink. My favorite quote is: “GO HARDER or GO HOME” Honesty is my watchword because that’s what brought me this far on this social media space," she added.

As of the time this post was published, Sisialagbo has since locked her comment section.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that content creator Aunty Arike shared her observations about Sisialagbo's scandal.

A screenshot of Sisialagbo's social media post, as she shared details about her personality, is below:

Sisialagbo’s old post detailing her personality captures attention amid leaked tape controversy. Credit: sisialagbo

Source: Instagram

More reactions to Sisialagbo's leaked tape

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Temitope T Oke commented:

"They are testing agbo before sending it out for sale."

Toy Osi reacted:

"I watch the video more than 10x.....huuum.....and someone somewhere will be praying to be like her by seeing all the luxury life ......but to say the truth,engineers try I just dey hear hush, hhhas, mon bae se diedie."

Elijah Gbenga Aro commented:

"The worst part he didn't protect himself. Na raw akeem dey do."

Babatunde Adekola Akanmu reacted:

"I wasn't going to believe until I saw it this morning too. I can't imagine making out with my wife and another woman entirely in the same room with my wife....haba...I no get that confidence o."

Kolu's bedroom tape with TikTok baddie

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 35-second bedroom video featuring Nigerian streamer Kolu with an unidentified TikTok baddie went viral on social media.

In the footage, the streamer was seen cuddling and posing with the woman in a red gown top amid beige sheets and curtains.

The video, posted on Thursday, March 26, drew thousands of reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng