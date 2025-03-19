Former Senator Babafemi Ojudu strongly criticized President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State

The conflict between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Minister Nyesom Wike has led to violent clashes, and Ojudu believes the state of emergency will worsen tensions rather than restore stability

Ojudu warned that the move could disrupt oil production, trigger militant activities, and divert military resources from other pressing security challenges, urging Tinubu to adopt diplomatic solutions instead

In a strongly worded statement released Tuesday night, March 18, former Senator Babafemi Ojudu criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling the move “reckless and unnecessary.”

Ojudu warned that the decision could have severe economic consequences for Nigeria and exacerbate tensions in the politically charged state.

Rivers crisis deepens as a former Senator condemns Tinubu’s state of emergency move. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Ojudu, who stated he had just broken his fast when he received multiple messages about the development, questioned the rationale behind Tinubu’s action, suggesting that the President had been misled.

“How could the President willingly walk into a raging inferno with his eyes wide open?

“This must be the work of fifth columnists. The Tinubu I once knew would not have made such a reckless and unnecessary decision," Ojudu asked.

Ojudu says the political crisis escalating

The controversy stems from the ongoing power struggle between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who previously served as the state’s governor.

The rift between the two political heavyweights has heightened tensions in the state, leading to violent clashes and deepening divisions among their supporters.

While Tinubu’s declaration was intended to restore stability, Ojudu argued that imposing a state of emergency would only worsen the crisis and destabilize Nigeria’s already fragile economy.

Potential economic fallout and security risks

Ojudu warned that the decision could significantly impact Nigeria’s oil production, a sector that has historically suffered from political instability in the Niger Delta region.

He cited past disruptions that saw Nigeria’s oil output drop from 2.5 million barrels per day to below 400,000 barrels during the Buhari administration, plunging the country into two recessions, Punch reported.

“If the situation escalates, we risk another shutdown of vital oil production facilities, We risk renewed pipeline sabotage, illegal oil bunkering, and militant activities," Ojudu cautioned.

The former senator also expressed concern that the move would divert military resources from other pressing security challenges, including insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping across the country.

A Call for Diplomacy

Former Senator criticizes Tinubu's state of emergency order as reckless amid Rivers crisis. Photo credit: @WandeWatt/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Rather than resorting to emergency measures, Ojudu urged Tinubu to explore diplomatic solutions, suggesting direct engagement with the key players involved in the crisis, Business Day reported.

“Call the two gladiators, sit them down, and read them the riot act. One of them, after all, is your own appointee,” he advised.

He further criticized the state of emergency approach, warning that it would set a dangerous precedent and fail to address the root causes of the conflict.

“A state of emergency is not a strategy—it is an admission of failure,” Ojudu concluded.

Fubara breaks silence after Tinubu's suspension

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Fubara finally broke his silence, following President Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state.

The suspended governor insisted that he followed the rule of law in the political crisis that has been rocking the state barely six months after he resumed office on May 29, 2023.

Fubara further described the declaration by President Tinubu as "unfortunate" and vowed that the state will remain resilient in the face of the political challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng